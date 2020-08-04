SRVUSD to host Q&A session this week on school reopenings

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District will be hosting a special "Reopening Together" question-and-answer forum on Thursday morning, doing so in an effort to keep students and families up-to-date on the current plan for reopening schools.

During the forum, district staff will be onhand to answer questions submitted by residents in order to try to keep residents appraised of the district's efforts to shift classroom learning to an entirely online model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials have also announced that Superintendent John Malloy -- who officially joined the district on Monday -- will be joining participants for this session as a further introduction to the community.

After initially working toward a hybrid model that would have seen partial in-person class time and partial online learning, district officials switched to a full-time, remote-learning model due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The SRVUSD's "Reopening Together" Q&A session is scheduled to be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. Residents can watch live or check out the recording after the fact on the district's YouTube channel. There, residents can also watch a recording of the district's Reopening Together Q&A from July 22.