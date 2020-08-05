Pleasanton: Fairgrounds expanding drive-in entertainment

The Alameda County Fairgrounds is doubling down on the drive-up entertainment model this summer.

Fairgrounds officials have announced that the drive-in movies and food truck series have been extended through Labor Day weekend, while they've also added new music shows and educational programming -- all ways to offer socially distanced entertainment options in Pleasanton amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the annual county fair to be canceled for the first time in over a century.

"Vehicle-based events are becoming the industry standard to keep communities safe and also provide them a way to escape and enjoy each day," Angel Moore, the fair's vice president of business development, said in a statement Tuesday. "The Alameda County Fairgrounds is excited to be a part of this positive way to engage the community and our annual fair guests."

Moore pointed out that attendees are required to wear masks any time they're outside of their vehicles, and signs are posted around the grounds reminding guests of key rules and guidelines under the Alameda County Public Health Department's current health order.

The "Under the Stars: Drive-In Movies" series, which kicked off in June and has shown classic movies on Friday and Saturday nights since, has been extended through Sept. 5. The movie schedule is generally updated on a weekly basis, and tickets often go quickly.