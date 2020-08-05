News

Pleasanton: Fairgrounds expanding drive-in entertainment

Movies, food trucks extended; new music shows on schedule

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 5, 2020, 9:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Alameda County Fairgrounds is doubling down on the drive-up entertainment model this summer.

Fairgrounds officials have announced that the drive-in movies and food truck series have been extended through Labor Day weekend, while they've also added new music shows and educational programming -- all ways to offer socially distanced entertainment options in Pleasanton amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the annual county fair to be canceled for the first time in over a century.

"Vehicle-based events are becoming the industry standard to keep communities safe and also provide them a way to escape and enjoy each day," Angel Moore, the fair's vice president of business development, said in a statement Tuesday. "The Alameda County Fairgrounds is excited to be a part of this positive way to engage the community and our annual fair guests."

Moore pointed out that attendees are required to wear masks any time they're outside of their vehicles, and signs are posted around the grounds reminding guests of key rules and guidelines under the Alameda County Public Health Department's current health order.

The "Under the Stars: Drive-In Movies" series, which kicked off in June and has shown classic movies on Friday and Saturday nights since, has been extended through Sept. 5. The movie schedule is generally updated on a weekly basis, and tickets often go quickly.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The fairgrounds has also hosted food trucks offering fair food favorites and other meal options on Fridays and Saturdays. The series will continue through Sept. 5 and has been rebranded from "Grab-n-Go" to now "Grab-n-Stay" -- with picnic tables spaced out over six feet apart or guests encouraged to eat in their cars.

Added to the entertainment slate as well are fresh drive-in concerts and new live DJ shows and educational programming.

"A Weekend of Country" will offer three acts performing each night this weekend live onstage, with audience members watching from their vehicles. Moonshine Crazy and Locked N Loaded Music will play this Friday night and Saturday evening, while Ryan Scripps will perform this Friday night and Sin Wagon on Saturday.

Sublime with Rome is set to perform on Aug. 21 and 22.

The "Live DJ Drive-In Concerts" will start this Friday night with Blunts & Blondes, HE$H and Triple F, and continue with Subtronics with Calcium and Level Up on Aug. 29 -- but that show is already sold out.

Then on Aug. 16, the fairgrounds is hosting "Wildlife Adventures: A Safari Experience," described as an immersive drive-in educational program with proceeds going back into animal rescue organizations, according to Moore.

For tickets and other information on all of the vehicle-based events, visit alamedacountyfair.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pleasanton: Fairgrounds expanding drive-in entertainment

Movies, food trucks extended; new music shows on schedule

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 5, 2020, 9:34 pm

The Alameda County Fairgrounds is doubling down on the drive-up entertainment model this summer.

Fairgrounds officials have announced that the drive-in movies and food truck series have been extended through Labor Day weekend, while they've also added new music shows and educational programming -- all ways to offer socially distanced entertainment options in Pleasanton amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the annual county fair to be canceled for the first time in over a century.

"Vehicle-based events are becoming the industry standard to keep communities safe and also provide them a way to escape and enjoy each day," Angel Moore, the fair's vice president of business development, said in a statement Tuesday. "The Alameda County Fairgrounds is excited to be a part of this positive way to engage the community and our annual fair guests."

Moore pointed out that attendees are required to wear masks any time they're outside of their vehicles, and signs are posted around the grounds reminding guests of key rules and guidelines under the Alameda County Public Health Department's current health order.

The "Under the Stars: Drive-In Movies" series, which kicked off in June and has shown classic movies on Friday and Saturday nights since, has been extended through Sept. 5. The movie schedule is generally updated on a weekly basis, and tickets often go quickly.

The fairgrounds has also hosted food trucks offering fair food favorites and other meal options on Fridays and Saturdays. The series will continue through Sept. 5 and has been rebranded from "Grab-n-Go" to now "Grab-n-Stay" -- with picnic tables spaced out over six feet apart or guests encouraged to eat in their cars.

Added to the entertainment slate as well are fresh drive-in concerts and new live DJ shows and educational programming.

"A Weekend of Country" will offer three acts performing each night this weekend live onstage, with audience members watching from their vehicles. Moonshine Crazy and Locked N Loaded Music will play this Friday night and Saturday evening, while Ryan Scripps will perform this Friday night and Sin Wagon on Saturday.

Sublime with Rome is set to perform on Aug. 21 and 22.

The "Live DJ Drive-In Concerts" will start this Friday night with Blunts & Blondes, HE$H and Triple F, and continue with Subtronics with Calcium and Level Up on Aug. 29 -- but that show is already sold out.

Then on Aug. 16, the fairgrounds is hosting "Wildlife Adventures: A Safari Experience," described as an immersive drive-in educational program with proceeds going back into animal rescue organizations, according to Moore.

For tickets and other information on all of the vehicle-based events, visit alamedacountyfair.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.