Pleasanton: Fairgrounds expanding drive-in entertainment

The Alameda County Fairgrounds is doubling down on the drive-up entertainment model this summer.
Fairgrounds officials have announced that the drive-in movies and food truck series have been extended through Labor Day weekend, while they've also added new music shows and educational programming -- all ways to offer socially distanced entertainment options in Pleasanton amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the annual county fair to be canceled for the first time in over a century.
"Vehicle-based events are becoming the industry standard to keep communities safe and also provide them a way to escape and enjoy each day," Angel Moore, the fair's vice president of business development, said in a statement Tuesday. "The Alameda County Fairgrounds is excited to be a part of this positive way to engage the community and our annual fair guests."
Moore pointed out that attendees are required to wear masks any time they're outside of their vehicles, and signs are posted around the grounds reminding guests of key rules and guidelines under the Alameda County Public Health Department's current health order.
The "Under the Stars: Drive-In Movies" series, which kicked off in June and has shown classic movies on Friday and Saturday nights since, has been extended through Sept. 5. The movie schedule is generally updated on a weekly basis, and tickets often go quickly.
The fairgrounds has also hosted food trucks offering fair food favorites and other meal options on Fridays and Saturdays. The series will continue through Sept. 5 and has been rebranded from "Grab-n-Go" to now "Grab-n-Stay" -- with picnic tables spaced out over six feet apart or guests encouraged to eat in their cars.
Added to the entertainment slate as well are fresh drive-in concerts and new live DJ shows and educational programming.
"A Weekend of Country" will offer three acts performing each night this weekend live onstage, with audience members watching from their vehicles. Moonshine Crazy and Locked N Loaded Music will play this Friday night and Saturday evening, while Ryan Scripps will perform this Friday night and Sin Wagon on Saturday.
Sublime with Rome is set to perform on Aug. 21 and 22.
The "Live DJ Drive-In Concerts" will start this Friday night with Blunts & Blondes, HE$H and Triple F, and continue with Subtronics with Calcium and Level Up on Aug. 29 -- but that show is already sold out.
Then on Aug. 16, the fairgrounds is hosting "Wildlife Adventures: A Safari Experience," described as an immersive drive-in educational program with proceeds going back into animal rescue organizations, according to Moore.
For tickets and other information on all of the vehicle-based events, visit alamedacountyfair.com.
