Glazer cell tower bill clears important Assembly vote

Wireless companies would be required to ensure backup power during outages

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Just in time for wildfire season, a bill co-authored by State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) to ensure that cell towers have backup power during power outages cleared a necessary Assembly Committee vote on Monday.

Senate Bill 431 -- which passed the Assembly Communications and Conveyance Committee, on a 9-2-2 vote, and heads next to the Assembly Appropriations Committee -- would require 72 hours of backup power to maintain cell phone service during power outages, much like when utilities are ordered to reduce fire risks during a wildfire emergency.

“Wildfires and power shutoff events are occurring with greater frequency and they’re putting many more people and communities at high risk. This bill will keep the critical wireless communication link working,” Glazer said in a statement, in which he also thanked the bill's co-author State Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) "for his extraordinary leadership on this matter for many years.”

Glazer added that SB 431 "would provide California with access to communication, and critical information about emergency situations" by requiring the California Public Utilities Commission to develop performance reliability standards to ensure that backup power systems are reliable and effective in the event of a power outage.

Almost 2 million Northern California residents were without landline, cell phone or cable service during the Public Safety Power Shutoffs last fall, and more than 454,000 cable and wireline users lacked service due to the outages. According to Glazer, more than 800 cell towers in the state lack sufficient backup power.

Several weeks ago, the CPUC ordered wireless companies in the state to create "comprehensive resiliency plans to ensure necessary planning and network investments are made to maintain service to customers during a disaster or power outage," but Glazer's office said SB 431 "goes the further step to require backup power."

