San Ramon businessman Sanat Sethy launches bid for mayor

Touching on San Ramon's growing population and the feared stress it may place on existing infrastructure, Sethy said he will also prioritize finding innovative solutions for traffic woes.

Citing San Ramon's scenic resources as worthy of protecting, campaign officials for Sethy say that it is paramount to him that he work to "preserve the tranquil beauty of San Roman’s parks, hills and golf courses by protecting them from unwanted development."

"I want to give back to my home, the city of San Ramon, which has given so much to me and my family," Sethy said on his campaign website. "Amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks and an uncertain future, we need a strong mayor and effective leader now more than ever before."

A longtime resident of San Ramon, Sethy has announced that his campaign platform will center around promoting a more transparent and collaborative government, increasing the city's cooperation with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's Board of Education and perhaps most important of all, preserving San Ramon's scenic natural resources and open space.

Engineer and local businessman Sanat Sethy has officially declared his candidacy to become the mayor of San Ramon, becoming the most recent resident to declare their intent in a growing field of candidates.

According to his campaign press release, Sethy earned his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration later advancing his education with programs from California Institute of Technology, Stanford Continuing Studies and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Sethy may be a familiar face to some San Ramon residents; in 2018 the local businessman campaigned for the mayoral position but was defeated by incumbent Bill Clarkson, who is terming out at the end of this year.

Additionally, Sethy said he wants to decrease residential fees for the use of public facilities and appeal processes, further guiding the city "to execute safe and precautionary practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic," according to campaign staff.

"Given the inevitable shift from virtual leaning to in-person teaching that will soon take place, Sethy believes that the development of a new high school is a necessity," campaign staff added.

While the SRVUSD has projected that enrollment will continue to decline over the next several years, leading to decreased revenue from the state, Sethy's campaign staff have maintained that this is not a reality felt in schools and a new high school is necessary to accommodate students -- with campaign staff claiming that many local school sites are "already overcrowded by national standards."

San Ramon businessman Sanat Sethy launches bid for mayor

Campaign to focus on open space protection, transparent governance, city-school relationship