San Ramon: Local health leaders to join Clarkson for Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to once again bring together local leaders to discuss the local response to the ongoing coronavirus crises on Friday morning, as a part of his weekly virtual Mayor's Breakfast series.

This week will feature a collection of local healthcare leaders including Ann Lucena, CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate of medicine at the University of California, who will be on hand to answer questions about the COVID-19 threat and provide an update on the status of the medical community.

In addition to the aforementioned local health leaders, Clarkson will be joined by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon Police Capt. Denton Carlson, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski.

The Mayor's Breakfast series was formerly held on a monthly basis by Clarkson, however with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the four term mayor began hosting virtual meetings weekly as a way to keep residents up to date on the most recent news about the virus.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.