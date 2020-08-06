Veterans program on 'Aging with Pride' coming to CCTV

Veterans' Voices is set to host a panel next week on "Aging with Pride" filled with options and resources for aging veterans that will air live on Contra Costa TV, the local public access channel.

Veterans' Voice of Contra Costa County is a TV program that aims to create a non-biased platform for healthy dialog amongst veterans and their families.

The program, which will broadcast on Monday (Aug. 10) from 7-8 p.m., will be co-hosted by 1st Sgt. Erin Esquer, of the 74 Aerial Post Squadron. The show itself will feature Contra Costa County veterans like Debbie Toth, president of Choice in Aging; and 100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Mickey Ganitch. Primarily, this episode will focus on “Aging with Pride” according to a statement released by Veterans’ Voices.

“The show will give aging veterans a blueprint for building a life that will be filled with meaning and purpose,” wrote Veterans’ Voices. “From financial planning to staying an active member of the community, Veterans Voices will examine all aspects of “Aging With Pride.”

Viewers can share their own experience or ask a question by calling 925-313-1170, which will connect them directly to a leave a message before the show. Questions can also be left on Veterans’ Voices’ Facebook page or via email at [email protected]