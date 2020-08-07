Candidate lists finalized for some San Ramon Valley elections; filing extensions in six local races

The city of San Ramon has six candidates for mayor and two for City Council District 1, with filing in those two elections closing on Friday. City Council District 3 -- which has the candidacy deadline extended to Wednesday -- has three candidates qualified for the ballot and another one who pulled papers but hasn't returned them yet.

Contact the individual local agency for information on candidacy paperwork. General election information, or details on how to register to vote, can be found on the Contra Costa County Elections Division website at www.cocovote.us.

San Ramon Valley Unified School District (Area 3), San Ramon City Council (District 3) and Dublin San Ramon Services District are among the other public agencies that will give prospective candidates until 5 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12) to complete nomination paperwork.

The main candidacy filing deadline came and went at 5 p.m. Friday, marking the final chance to obtain a spot on the ballot for city, school and special district elections -- unless an eligible incumbent did not file by Friday's deadline, in which case the timeframe would be extended by five days for newcomers only (an incumbent cannot change their mind and try to file now).

The candidate lists were solidified for some San Ramon Valley local elections including San Ramon mayor on Friday, but several others like Danville Town Council will have their filing deadline extended to next week after incumbents opted not to run.

Rajwade, as well as any other interested prospective candidate, will have extra time to finish the paperwork because the deadline was extended with Councilman Phil O'Loane opting not to seek re-election.

For the District 3 seat, residents Varun Kaushal, Reza Majlesi and Sridhar Verose have qualified for the ballot. Resident Sameera Rajwade has pulled papers but hasn't filed yet.

Confirmed for the mayoral ballot so far are council members Dave Hudson and Sabina Zafar and newcomers Dinesh Govindarao, Aparna Madireddi, Susmita Nayak and Sanat Sethy. The filing deadline expired on Friday because Mayor Bill Clarkson is termed out, and therefore not considered to be an incumbent eligible for re-election.

Nov. 3 will be the city's first election under district-based voting for City Council seats. The mayor's position continues to be at-large.

The Area 3 ballot is still undetermined because the filing deadline is extended with board member Mark Jewett not running for re-election. So far, residents Laura Bratt, Kumar Nallusamy and Scott Roberts have qualified for the ballot.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District, also in its first election with district-based voting, has three candidates each for the Area 2 and Area 3 seats on the ballot.

So far, seven candidates have qualified for the ballot: incumbents Newell Arnerich and Renee Morgan and newcomers David Fong, Nasser Mirzai, PJ Shelton, Turner Stanton and Allen Timmons.

The deadline for Danville Town Council has been extended to Wednesday as well because Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell decided not to run for a second term.

* U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) earned the top spot in the 11th District primary election with 71.20% of the vote, which includes Danville and Alamo. He will face Nisha Sharma, a Republican real estate professional from Danville.

* U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) stood comfortably in first place against six challengers with 56.5% in the primary election for the 15th Congressional District, which includes San Ramon. He is going against Republican Alison Hayden, a special education teacher, in November after she garnered 20.1% in March. for second place.

* Incumbent District 16 Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is running against businessman Joseph Rubay (R-Alamo); they were the only two candidates on the primary ballot, so each automatically advanced to November.

The filing deadline is extended for Diablo Community Services District, with Kathy Urbelis as the only incumbent to file candidacy papers. Incumbent Ray Brant pulled papers but didn't file, and newcomer Matthew Cox has also pulled papers.

One local seat on the Contra Costa Community College District Board of Trustees -- Ward 2, which includes parts of Alamo. Incumbent Vicki Gordon is being challenged by John Michaelson and Judy Walters.

There will be a contested election for the Central Contra Costa Sanitary District Board of Directors, with six candidates for three at-large seats: incumbents Paul Causey, Jim Nejedly and Tad Pilecki, and newcomers Barbara Hockett, Nathan Jaquez and Mariah Lauritzen.

BART Board of Directors District 1, which includes the San Ramon Valley, has its ballot set with incumbents Debora Allen and newcomers Emmy Akin and Jamie Salcido running. Residents James Brady, Imam Novin and Vera Zakem had pulled papers too, but didn't file.

Incumbents Howard Kerr and Matt Stamey, along with newcomer Thomas Gallinatti have qualified for the ballot so far. Challengers James Brady and Michelle Lee have pulled papers but not yet fired.

The deadline is also extended for the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, with three at-large seats on the ballot since Director Dominique Yancey did not file for the election.

Incumbent Ed Duarte, whose DSRSD term is up this year, actually doesn't live in any of the three divisions on the Nov. 3 ballot so he is ineligible to run. Director Pat Howard, who came out of retirement for a short-term appointment months ago to fill the vacancy created after director Maddi Misheloff's death, represents the other seat expiring this year.

Newcomer Marisol Rubio is the only candidate to file so far for DSRSD Division 1. No prospective candidates have come forward yet for Division 5.

The filing deadlines will be extended for Dublin San Ramon Services District for Divisions 1 and 5 -- in what is DSRSD's first election on district-based balloting.

Candidate lists finalized for some San Ramon Valley elections; filing extensions in six local races

Crowded ballots shaping up in Danville and San Ramon