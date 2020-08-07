County warns residents not to open unsolicited seed packets

The California Department of Agriculture (CDFA) is instructing residents not to open any unsolicited packets of seeds being received at their homes, according to Contra Costa County officials.

These packets, originating from China, have been received all over the U.S., including in Contra Costa County. They should not be opened, shipped or disposed of in order to prevent the potential spread of invasive species or diseases.

The CDFA is currently working with the Department of Agriculture to determine what steps should be taken for materials received in California.

Anyone who has received such packets should contact the Contra Costa Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at 925-608-6600. An inspector will be sent to retrieve the packets.