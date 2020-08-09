News

Contra Costa County will allow limited youth sports participation

Updated state guidelines authorize practices with safety protocols, still no games

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 9, 2020, 6:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa Health Services will allow school- and club-based youth sports programs to resume as long as they are in compliance with recent state guidelines.

The county guidelines dictate that six feet of physical distancing must be maintained at all times. In order to ensure distancing, close-contact sports that cannot be practiced at a distance must limit their practices to running drills or other conditioning exercises which allow for players to be separated at all times.

No tournaments or other competitive events are permitted at this time; programs are all limited exclusively to practices.

Guidelines also encourage programs to form stable cohorts of the same children in order to limit the number of people they interact with over the course of the program. Participants may only be enrolled in one youth program at a time.

Since gyms and other indoor facilities remain closed in Contra Costa County, all sports programs must be conducted outdoors.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

These new guidelines from the state came in accordance with the California Interscholastic Federation’s announcement that while all school leagues and competitions will be postponed to December, school teams are permitted to continue holding practices and conditioning as long as they meet all pertinent safety requirements.

More about Contra Costa County’s guidelines can be found here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Contra Costa County will allow limited youth sports participation

Updated state guidelines authorize practices with safety protocols, still no games

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 9, 2020, 6:52 pm

Contra Costa Health Services will allow school- and club-based youth sports programs to resume as long as they are in compliance with recent state guidelines.

The county guidelines dictate that six feet of physical distancing must be maintained at all times. In order to ensure distancing, close-contact sports that cannot be practiced at a distance must limit their practices to running drills or other conditioning exercises which allow for players to be separated at all times.

No tournaments or other competitive events are permitted at this time; programs are all limited exclusively to practices.

Guidelines also encourage programs to form stable cohorts of the same children in order to limit the number of people they interact with over the course of the program. Participants may only be enrolled in one youth program at a time.

Since gyms and other indoor facilities remain closed in Contra Costa County, all sports programs must be conducted outdoors.

These new guidelines from the state came in accordance with the California Interscholastic Federation’s announcement that while all school leagues and competitions will be postponed to December, school teams are permitted to continue holding practices and conditioning as long as they meet all pertinent safety requirements.

More about Contra Costa County’s guidelines can be found here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.