Contra Costa County will allow limited youth sports participation

Contra Costa Health Services will allow school- and club-based youth sports programs to resume as long as they are in compliance with recent state guidelines.

The county guidelines dictate that six feet of physical distancing must be maintained at all times. In order to ensure distancing, close-contact sports that cannot be practiced at a distance must limit their practices to running drills or other conditioning exercises which allow for players to be separated at all times.

No tournaments or other competitive events are permitted at this time; programs are all limited exclusively to practices.

Guidelines also encourage programs to form stable cohorts of the same children in order to limit the number of people they interact with over the course of the program. Participants may only be enrolled in one youth program at a time.

Since gyms and other indoor facilities remain closed in Contra Costa County, all sports programs must be conducted outdoors.