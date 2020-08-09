News

DeSaulnier to host virtual town hall on coronavirus and the economy

Congressman to be joined by economist Rothstein, providing update on coronavirus relief negotiations

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 9, 2020, 3:12 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is set to host a virtual town hall to discuss coronavirus and the economy on Monday, during which time local experts will be onhand to answer questions and chat about how the community can emerge from the economic crisis.

(Image courtesy U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier)

Set to be held virtually in order to help prevent the spread of the pandemic, DeSaulnier (D-Concord) will be joined by Dr. Jesse Rothstein, former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor in the Obama Administration and professor of economics and public policy at UC Berkeley, to chat with residents and answer questions about the virus.

DeSaulnier will also take some time to provide an update on the status of coronavirus relief negotiations on the national level.

Interested residents can RSVP and submit questions for the event on DeSaulnier's official website. Residents who sign up will receive a link via email on Monday to join the event.

DeSaulnier's Coronavirus and the Economy Town Hall is scheduled to be held on Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

