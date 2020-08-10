Danville council to review sidewalk vendor regulations, commissioner recruitment process

The Danville Town Council is set to hear presentations that will cover topics ranging from the regulation of sidewalk vendors to a review of the recruitment and interview process for town commissioners during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with social distancing policies, in addition to the aforementioned topics, council members will review plans that are being made for the 2020 Mayor’s Installation, Swearing-In and Community Service Awards, as well as the status of the 2020 Design Awards.

Prior to its list of special presentations, council members also plan to appoint Danville representatives to serve on the Iron Horse Corridor Management Program Advisory Committee for terms ending June 30, 2022.

The council is also set to review its format for public meetings as a reminder for when the town inevitably returns to public in-person meetings. The town plans to eventually return to holding physical meetings in the Town Meeting Hall when the pandemic begins to improve, however the region is not quite out of the woods yet.

The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 814 8887 7750.