Danville: Toastmasters to host open house with public-speaking world champ

The Danville Toastmasters Club is set to hold an online open house featuring keynote speaker, Lance Miller, the 2005 world champion of public speaking this Wednesday.

The presentation will include how to properly speak publicly, leading with confidence, and the traditional Table Topics improv session.

“Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders,” club president Anthony Barbato said. “With the Bay Area shelter in place, it is especially relevant as our members are using the time to improve themselves.”

Miller has given more than 300 public addresses at official gatherings and forums. He has also delivered thousands of speeches all over the world. Additionally, Miller has guest spoke on over 150 television programs and has delivered 5,000 presentations in more than 55 countries.

According to his website, because of his mix of talent and life experience, he brings a unique presence to the speaking podium.