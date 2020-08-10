News

Tri-Valley students earn national recognition for anti-tobacco efforts

Three local teens working with Tobacco-Free Kids

by Emma Hall / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 10, 2020, 1:42 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Three Tri-Valley students were among 133 students from across the country named National Youth and Young Adults Ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for fighting tobacco use in their communities.

The local honorees were Akshaj Molukutla from Danville, and Connor Lam and Sophia Thompson from Pleasanton.

“The Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors were selected through a competitive application process and participated in the Digital Advocacy Symposium to become powerful advocates for change,” Tobacco-Free Kids officials said in a statement. “In addition to gaining advocacy and communications skills, these young leaders learned about how tobacco use is a social justice issue because of tobacco-related health disparities due to the tobacco industry’s longtime targeting of minority populations.”

Lam, 14, worked for the past year with the Pleasanton Student Inter-Action Committee focusing on policy change for tobacco control at the local and state level with a concentration on flavored tobacco products.

According to Tobacco-Free Kids, Lam will continue his involvement in policy change and further his advocacy to bring awareness and action to tobacco control issues in the Tri-Valley.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Also from Pleasanton, 14-year-old Thompson serves as a member of her local Youth Advisory Council. For the past year, she has been involved in tobacco control and prevention.

With her membership in the ambassador program, Thompson will enhance her leadership and advocacy skills for tobacco control awareness, specifically in the Tri-Valley.

13-year-old Molukutla from Danville has been engaged in tobacco control and prevention for one year by working with CourAGE Contra Costa, who took part in a tobacco prevention campaign.

These three students will be participating in the Ambassador program, which will consist of a five-day online training session to improve their advocacy, communication, and leadership skills.

Youth ambassadors will work with the Tobacco-Free Kids campaign to assist in advocating for effective federal, state, and local policies to reduce youth tobacco use. These policies entail abolishing the sale of all flavored tobacco products, like e-cigarettes, that are considered addicting to kids.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tri-Valley students earn national recognition for anti-tobacco efforts

Three local teens working with Tobacco-Free Kids

by Emma Hall / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 10, 2020, 1:42 pm

Three Tri-Valley students were among 133 students from across the country named National Youth and Young Adults Ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for fighting tobacco use in their communities.

The local honorees were Akshaj Molukutla from Danville, and Connor Lam and Sophia Thompson from Pleasanton.

“The Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors were selected through a competitive application process and participated in the Digital Advocacy Symposium to become powerful advocates for change,” Tobacco-Free Kids officials said in a statement. “In addition to gaining advocacy and communications skills, these young leaders learned about how tobacco use is a social justice issue because of tobacco-related health disparities due to the tobacco industry’s longtime targeting of minority populations.”

Lam, 14, worked for the past year with the Pleasanton Student Inter-Action Committee focusing on policy change for tobacco control at the local and state level with a concentration on flavored tobacco products.

According to Tobacco-Free Kids, Lam will continue his involvement in policy change and further his advocacy to bring awareness and action to tobacco control issues in the Tri-Valley.

Also from Pleasanton, 14-year-old Thompson serves as a member of her local Youth Advisory Council. For the past year, she has been involved in tobacco control and prevention.

With her membership in the ambassador program, Thompson will enhance her leadership and advocacy skills for tobacco control awareness, specifically in the Tri-Valley.

13-year-old Molukutla from Danville has been engaged in tobacco control and prevention for one year by working with CourAGE Contra Costa, who took part in a tobacco prevention campaign.

These three students will be participating in the Ambassador program, which will consist of a five-day online training session to improve their advocacy, communication, and leadership skills.

Youth ambassadors will work with the Tobacco-Free Kids campaign to assist in advocating for effective federal, state, and local policies to reduce youth tobacco use. These policies entail abolishing the sale of all flavored tobacco products, like e-cigarettes, that are considered addicting to kids.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.