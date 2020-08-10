Tri-Valley students earn national recognition for anti-tobacco efforts

Three Tri-Valley students were among 133 students from across the country named National Youth and Young Adults Ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for fighting tobacco use in their communities.

The local honorees were Akshaj Molukutla from Danville, and Connor Lam and Sophia Thompson from Pleasanton.

“The Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors were selected through a competitive application process and participated in the Digital Advocacy Symposium to become powerful advocates for change,” Tobacco-Free Kids officials said in a statement. “In addition to gaining advocacy and communications skills, these young leaders learned about how tobacco use is a social justice issue because of tobacco-related health disparities due to the tobacco industry’s longtime targeting of minority populations.”

Lam, 14, worked for the past year with the Pleasanton Student Inter-Action Committee focusing on policy change for tobacco control at the local and state level with a concentration on flavored tobacco products.

According to Tobacco-Free Kids, Lam will continue his involvement in policy change and further his advocacy to bring awareness and action to tobacco control issues in the Tri-Valley.