Former town commissioner, SRVHS alum Turner Stanton running for Danville council

A local business-minded candidate, Stanton served as co-chair of the Recover Danville Alliance after the coronavirus outbreak, during which time he helped the town draft its reopening plans, acquire necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and promote local businesses.

"Raised here in this historic town, I will be focused on safety, community and ensuring that we have an economically vibrant downtown and local scene for generations to come," he added in a campaign video.

“I’m committed to providing public service, not politics,” Stanton said in a statement. “It has become apparent that as we navigate unprecedented challenges from threats like COVID, business-as-usual simply won’t cut it.”

An active member of his community and 2013 graduate of San Ramon Valley High School, Stanton said he was motivated to step into a leadership position by the recent economic and health crises brought on the town by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Danville Parks and Leisure Services Commission member Turner Stanton is seeking to bring a new proactive leadership style and business-centric mindset to town government in launching his campaign for Town Council.

Stanton also holds a B.S. in business administration and a minor in political science from the University of California at Riverside -- where he graduated summa cum laude.

Danville also recognized his dedication to service over self by awarding him the Michael K. Shimansky Community Service Award in 2011 for his work as a youth representative on the Parks and Leisure Services Commission and efforts to coordinate an educational event about cyber bullying for the SRV Community Resource Network.

A local leader with experience in a variety of capacities, Stanton was elected class president all four years of high school, served three years on the town's Parks and Leisure Services Commission, sat on the Danville Youth Council, volunteered with the town's Economic Development Department, was chair of the Site Council and was co-president of San Ramon Student Ambassadors. He also spent nine years volunteering for the popular Hot Summer Nights Car Show.

To further promote a sense of community in the town, Stanton plans to bring new ideas for all age groups and members of the community. He added that he will ensure that mental health services are easily available to residents while also reinforcing the idea that it is "okay to seek help."

Stanton has also made community a centerpiece of his campaign, saying he "is committed to ensuring that all members of our community can experience all Danville has to offer. Danville is unique in that it inspires a sense of community and in this we find a common vision."

Stanton says protecting the town's finances can best be accomplished in a variety of ways, including streamlining town communications and promotional activities to feature local businesses, launching a "Hartz Illumination Project and Seasonality Study" and assigning council members as liaisons for Danville business centers.

"COVID-19's impact on our town budget is projected to last three years," Stanton wrote on his campaign website. "Danville needs qualified leadership with fresh ideas and dedication to elevating small businesses, equipping them with the tools to thrive and grow. Stanton delivers the financial acumen and experience to generate economic vibrance."

Former town commissioner, SRVHS alum Turner Stanton running for Danville council

Candidate eyes campaign centered on local business, community