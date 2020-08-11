Local doctor Dinesh Govindarao launches campaign to become mayor of San Ramon

Listing out his key priorities for San Ramon, Govindarao said that as mayor of San Ramon he will seek to preserve his city's pristine open spaces, control growth to responsible levels, reduce traffic congestion and ensure economic growth through fiscal responsibility and investing in the community.

"I went into the field of medicine to make a difference in people’s lives. My run for mayor is solely based on my passion for giving back to the city of San Ramon and all its citizens as well as the demand I see for strong leadership," he added.

"I wholeheartedly care about our community, our people, our schools and parks. My family and I feel fortunate to live in a city where we can enjoy the majestic views of the hillsides and open space during our walks or runs on the trails throughout San Ramon," he said in a statement announcing his campaign.

Officially the last candidate to register for the race to replace outgoing Mayor Bill Clarkson, Govindarao -- or Dr. Dinesh as he is more commonly known -- said he is seeking to help lead the community through the ongoing coronavirus crisis, foster economic development, promote fiscal responsibility, support economic growth and foster feelings of unity among San Ramon residents.

Local doctor Dinesh Govindarao is working to lead San Ramon into a healthier, more community conscience future, and is seeking residents' support as he seeks to win the mayor's seat during the Nov. 3 election.

The overall health and wellness of San Ramon residents is also a key concern of Govindarao, who told DanvilleSanRamon.com, "I know we are one of the safest communities, but why can't we also be recognized as one of the healthiest too?"

"This election cycle is unprecedented because we are facing one of the biggest challenges of a lifetime with the COVID-19 crisis. It is demanding a pioneer in proactive medical governance and leadership, which has been a major driver in my decision to run," he said.

A medical professional for more than 23 years, Govindarao added that he was particularly motivated to run for mayor in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying that a leader with a background in the medical field is what is most needed to see San Ramon through the crisis.

"Many of you may feel San Ramon is two different cities divided by Alcosta Boulevard. I have a deep understanding of the old and the new communities of San Ramon from being raised here 41 years ago and coming back to raise our four kids in San Ramon," he stated. "I would like to explore avenues to bridge our communities to have a sense of feeling that we all live in 'One San Ramon.'"

Seeking to foster increased feelings of pride and unity among residents, Govindarao also stated that he will seek to "bridge a greater sense of community between the old and new areas of San Ramon."

A parent of two children who have graduated from and two who are currently enrolled in San Ramon Valley Unified School District schools, Govindarao has served on the Live Oak Parent Teacher Association as the financial secretary and coached youth softball, baseball, basketball and soccer in the area for 12 years.

Over the past 19 years Govindarao has served in a number of leadership roles in the medical field and said he has run a medical department that took care of approximately 10,000 employees and, at one point, was assigned to a position where he oversaw 250 onsite clinics across the country. Currently he said he works as the Chief Medical Officer at a large state agency.

Local doctor Dinesh Govindarao launches campaign to become mayor of San Ramon

Govindarao seeks to create 'One San Ramon,' build on fiscal responsibility and community togetherness