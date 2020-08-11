MTC seeks comments on new I-680 toll express lanes north of San Ramon Valley

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is asking Bay Area residents to learn about, and comment on, regional express lane toll policies during a public comment period that runs through Sept. 9 as Interstate 680 lanes north of the San Ramon Valley are nearing completion.

This comment period, which began Sunday, will culminate in a "virtual" public hearing as part of MTC's Sept. 23 public meeting schedule.

Commuters and other travelers can learn about MTC's express lane and toll policies on the MTC website at mtc.ca.gov/express-lanes-policies and submit comments by email to [email protected]

When toll operations begin on the new 11-mile Martinez-to-Walnut Creek express lane segment of I-680, there will be a continuous 23-mile southbound express lane running the length of Contra Costa County.

In advance of opening the new 11-mile extension in early 2021, MTC's Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority affiliate must adopt rules for how tolling will work.