Final deadline: Nine residents running for Danville council; signature verification pending in San Ramon

But in elections where an eligible incumbent didn't file to run by Friday afternoon's main deadline, prospective challengers were given five extra days -- until 5 p.m. this Wednesday -- to pursue candidacy and submit nomination papers to earn a spot on the ballot.

Many local public agencies already saw their candidate lists confirmed with last week's checkpoint, including San Ramon mayor and City Council District 1 as well as SRVUSD Area 2.

The results saw nine candidates qualify for the ballot for Danville Town Council and four for San Ramon City Council District 3 (with one more possibly pending), while other contests like San Ramon Valley Unified School District Area 3 remained at the same candidate count (three) as when the initial deadline arrived last Friday.

When Wednesday's extension deadline passed, nine candidates were confirmed for the Danville ballot: incumbents Newell Arnerich and Renee Morgan and newcomers Mohamed Elsherbini, David Fong, Nasser Mirzai, PJ Shelton, Turner Stanton, Allen Timmons and Kevin Traylor.

At least one seat is guaranteed to change hands because Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell decided not to run for a second term, announcing her decision publicly on the initial deadline morning last Friday.

Danville will have one of its most crowded Town Council ballots in recent memory after nine candidates qualified for the Nov. 3 election, with the three council positions to be elected at-large.

The mayoral ballot (with six candidates) and City Council District 1 (two candidates) were already solidified as of last Friday's main deadline.

Nov. 3 will be San Ramon's first election under district-based voting for City Council seats. The mayor's position continues to be at-large.

Four candidates have been confirmed for the ballot: Varun Kaushal, Reza Majlesi, Sameera Rajwade and Sridhar Verose. A fifth District 3 resident, Thomas Sheridan, turned in nomination papers on time but final confirmation from county election officials were still pending as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to city clerk Christina Franco.

The final count for City Council District 3 was close to being finalized, but one prospective candidate's paperwork was still being verified after being turned in just before Wednesday's deadline.

The final candidate tallies are available online on the Contra Costa County Elections Division website. General election information and details on how to register to vote can also be found there, www.cocovote.us.

To refer back to other San Ramon Valley candidacy results, refer back to the DanvilleSanRamon.com story from last Friday that covered San Ramon mayor and City Council District 1, SRVUSD District 2, Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, Contra Costa Community College District and BART Board of Directors.

The filing deadline was extended for the district after incumbent Ray Brant pulled papers but didn't submit them last week. The two candidates are incumbent Kathy Urbelis (who filed July 27) and newcomer Matthew Cox who filed on Wednesday.

The deadline was extended to Wednesday since Director Dominique Yancey did not file for the election.

There are four candidates for three at-large seats on the fire district's Board of Directors: incumbents Howard Kerr and Matt Stamey and newcomers Thomas Gallinatti and Michelle Lee.

Incumbent Ed Duarte, whose DSRSD term is up this year, actually doesn't live in any of the three divisions on the Nov. 3 ballot so he was ineligible to run. Director Pat Howard, a former board member who came out of retirement for a short-term appointment months ago to fill the vacancy created after director Maddi Misheloff's death, represents the other seat expiring this year but did not want to run for a full term.

But no prospective candidates came forward for Division 5. As a result, according to DSRSD, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will need to appoint a new director some time in the future.

Newcomer Marisol Rubio was the only candidate to file for DSRSD Division 1, and incumbent Director Rich Halket was uncontested for Division 3.

Residents Laura Bratt, Kumar Nallusamy and Scott Roberts had already qualified for the ballot last Friday, and no new candidates emerged in the extra five days that were allotted after current board member Mark Jewett opted not to seek re-election.

In its first election with district-based voting, SRVUSD saw its Area 3 ballot get confirmed with three candidates on Wednesday.

