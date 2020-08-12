San Ramon Councilman Scott Perkins seeks a fifth term

A strong proponent for fiscal responsibility, since joining the council in 2003 he has been on the vitally important Council Finance Committee and Infrastructure Committee. He asked for these assignments because he believes "in spending our citizens’ money wisely and keeping a healthy reserve for future generations," he said.

"As a resident of San Ramon, you deserve a representative in the District 1 seat on City Council who is conscientious, fiscally responsible, collaborative and engaged. To that end, I really want to hear from you. Feel free to contact me to discuss issues that are important to you as a resident of San Ramon," he added.

"I’m running for re-election because I love the City of San Ramon, its people, its businesses and our community. We live in a beautiful place that is safe, business-friendly, has great schools, and offers amazing amenities for its citizens," Perkins said on his re-election website.

Having continuously served on the City Council since 2003, Perkins says he has garnered a vast amount of experience on a variety of issues related to civic governance during his tenure on the council, experience he will be able to leverage to continue San Ramon's prosperous trajectory.

Sitting San Ramon City Council member Scott Perkins is asking San Ramon voters to cast their ballots in favor of experience and continuity in the Nov. 3 election, and help him secure a fifth term on the council.

A passionate advocate for youth development, Perkins was one of the founding leaders of Boy Scout Troop 84 in San Ramon. In fact, he is still very active in the troop as Eagle Advisor and has mentored all 115 boys in Troop 84 who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Additionally, Perkins serves on the chairperson for the Tri-Valley Transportation Council, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the East Bay Regional Communications System Authority, which is critical for first responders, and further serving on that group's Finance Committee.

He was also selected by his fellow council members to serve on the Marin Clean Energy Board of Directors, which oversees the allocation of electricity for the majority of San Ramon.

Lending his civic expertise to a number of agencies throughout the city, Perkins also currently serves as the council advisor on the Innovation and Technology, Arts, Economic Development and Open Space advisory committees.

"With San Ramon’s changes and diversity, our infrastructure, landscapes and capital improvement projects become even more important to our quality of life," he furthered.

Residents who live outside of this area will not have the chance to vote for Perkins or his competitors.

The Nov. 3 election marks the first contest in which elected officials in San Ramon are selected by district as opposed to the previous method of at-large voting. Perkins is seeking to represent San Ramon's District 1, which primarily encompasses the northwest portion of San Ramon -- north of California High School and west of Alcosta Boulevard.

Prior to his election to the council, Perkins was a proud member of the United States Navy and retired in 2005 after more than 34 years in uniform.

San Ramon Councilman Scott Perkins seeks a fifth term

Longtime leader seeks to lend experience to San Ramon's continued development