San Ramon's StoryWalk will let families read while venturing park

The City of San Ramon is officially installing a StoryWalk, an interactive storybook project in Central Park.
“We are extremely excited to see this project come to completion after months of planning,” Colette Lay, the former President of San Ramon Rotary Club, said in a statement. “Our club has a long track record of supporting education in our community and to be able to partner with the city, county and library foundation on a very tangible community project like this was an easy decision.”
StoryWalk features pages directly from children’s books, displayed on an aluminum display alongside a 20-station pathway. As families read a selected storybook, they can find each page on display as they walk through Central Park.
The StoryWalk begins at the front entrance of the San Ramon Community Center at Central Park, then the path wraps near the park’s play structure and ends at the Community Center’s rear fountain.
The first StoryWalk at Central Park features “Daniel Finds a Poem” by Micha Archer.
Youth Services Librarian of San Ramon Elayne Pedley originally pitched the StoryWalk idea after seeing other counties around the Bay Area adopt it. However, unlike other StoryWalks, the one in Central Park will be permanent, switching out stories as time passes.
Originally created by Anne Ferguson from Montpelier, Vermont, StoryWalk has been installed in 50 states and 12 countries including Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.
“This community has the most avid and enthusiastic readers I’ve ever encountered in my over 30 years of library work,” said Pedley. “There are so many young families that encourage and foster reading in their children, so it just seems like where this needs to be.”
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.