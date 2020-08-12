San Ramon's StoryWalk will let families read while venturing park

The City of San Ramon is officially installing a StoryWalk, an interactive storybook project in Central Park.

“We are extremely excited to see this project come to completion after months of planning,” Colette Lay, the former President of San Ramon Rotary Club, said in a statement. “Our club has a long track record of supporting education in our community and to be able to partner with the city, county and library foundation on a very tangible community project like this was an easy decision.”

StoryWalk features pages directly from children’s books, displayed on an aluminum display alongside a 20-station pathway. As families read a selected storybook, they can find each page on display as they walk through Central Park.

The StoryWalk begins at the front entrance of the San Ramon Community Center at Central Park, then the path wraps near the park’s play structure and ends at the Community Center’s rear fountain.

The first StoryWalk at Central Park features “Daniel Finds a Poem” by Micha Archer.