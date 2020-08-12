SRVEF board member Scott Roberts seeks Area 3 seat on SRVUSD Board of Education

His experience will also come in handy when it comes to creating a more equitable education for students according to Roberts, who said his work with the SRVEF -- which raises more than $9 million a year for schools -- and as a city commissioner has helped him gain the experience necessary to pool resources from the public and private sectors.

Leveraging his experience Roberts says as a board member his top priorities for the district begin with navigating the ongoing coronavirus crisis. While the ultimate goal is to return students to school as soon as it is safe to do so, in the interim the district needs to prioritize effective and efficient remote learning.

"I am a San Ramon Valley Unified School District alum, a San Ramon native and I believe K-12 education is single handedly society’s most important responsibility. We are facing an educational crisis and need actively involved leaders who can navigate these unprecedented times and beyond," Roberts said in a campaign statement.

A native of San Ramon, through his work on the city of San Ramon's Parks and Community Services Commission, SRVUSD's Parcel Tax Oversight Committee and the SRVEF, Roberts says he offers voters a candidate who has the know-how, connections and passion to lead the district into the future.

Claiming to offer voters a local leader with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the district, San Ramon Valley Education Foundation board member Scott Roberts has launched a campaign to represent Trustee Area 3 on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education.

"It wasn't hard for me to pick up the phone and call every person to talk about what I'm doing and ask for their endorsement because they know me," Roberts said, highlighting his proven reputation in the San Ramon Valley. "They've seen me, they know the type of work I've been doing, which has also helped me to have meaningful conversations with our community about what I'm trying to do."

Roberts is seeking to represent Area 3 in the SRVUSD, which primarily covers the Dougherty Valley area in San Ramon. Area 3 was previously represented by board vice president Mark Jewett, who decided to not run for re-election in order to spend more time with his family and career and gave his endorsement to Roberts, as did several other local leaders within the SRVUSD and city of San Ramon.

"(It's important to) promote diversity and inclusion within the district. I think that one of the most important things we need to do is to have a serious conversation about race relations," he said. "I know there are a lot of important issues that people are talking about, but I still want to sit down at the table and have a serious conversation about it."

"I know that we've been talking about this for a few years now, but I really do feel that we can do better at addressing this problem. I'm working with local professionals in the medical field to come together and have a serious conversation about this issue," he told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

SRVEF board member Scott Roberts seeks Area 3 seat on SRVUSD Board of Education

City commissioner to offer residents a candidate well versed in civic governance