Excessive heat this weekend; Spare the Air day Friday

Much of the Bay Area will face excessive heat this weekend due to a high-pressure system from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs throughout much of the Bay Area are expected to be between five and 15 degrees above normal, rising into the high 90s and 100s on Friday and Saturday in the region's interior areas and into the 80s and 90s along the coast.

Because of excessive smog expected in the region due in part to the forecast of triple-digit temperatures, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday because of excessive smog expected in the region.

This alert, is the third issued by the air district for smog in 2020, is the result of a forecast of light winds and very high temperatures that will combine with vehicle exhaust to create an unhealthy level of smog, otherwise known as ozone.

Smog can cause breathing problems and other medical maladies, so the air district encourages Bay Area residents to only exercise outdoors in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower, as well as to work remotely and avoid long car trips to limit the levels of vehicle exhaust.