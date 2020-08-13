Hope Hospice presents a virtual Family Caregiver Education series

In this webinar, Hope Hospice will acknowledge and explore new challenges family members will face when caring for a loved one with dementia, including managing care at home, making the most of facility placement and tips for self care.

“Since dementia dramatically changes the way that individuals think, perceive and communicate, caring for a loved one with dementia presents a unique set of challenges,” Hope Hospice wrote in a statement.

The topics of the series, which will last throughout the fall and winter, include “Living with Dementia: Dementia Basics”, “Necessary Evils: Exploring Legal and Financial Issues”, “Medicare: An Overview and Update”, and “Living with Dementia Behaviors as Communication.”

Every webinar will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. To register for the series, one can go to visit HopeHospice.com/family . For more information, call (925) 829-8770.

Barsell and Emerson will be returning for this webinar. Specifically, the two will be diving into how family caregivers can gain an understanding of how to assess, interpret and respond to dementia-related behaviors. These lessons aim to improve communication and meaningful connections between the caregiver and a loved one with dementia.

“As the conditions that cause dementia progress, communication becomes challenged and persons living with dementia increasingly rely on their behaviors to express their needs,” Hope Hospice wrote.

On Nov 12, “Medicare: An Overview and Update” will provide clarification for the federal health insurance program, Medicare, that is for those 65 and older and those with disabilities. Presented by Katy Brady, the Community Education Coordinator of Alameda County’s Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, Brady will provide information about healthcare coverage, options for supplementing Medicare, and changes in 2021.

“Necessary Evils: Exploring Legal and Financial Issues” will be on Oct 15. Hosted by Julie Fiedler, a specialist at Horizon Elder Law and Estate Planning in San Ramon, the webinar participants will learn about powers of attorney, trusts and wills, and paying for long-term care as well as accessing government assistance programs.

Hope Hospice presents a virtual Family Caregiver Education series

Topics include managing financial issues, Medicare and dementia