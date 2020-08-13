News

San Ramon Regional Medical Center wins national recognition for stroke care procedures

Hospital receives American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon
San Ramon Regional Medical Center has been awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, in recognition of the hospital's exemplary stroke care practices.

Hospital officials say the award recognizes San Ramon Regional's commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the highest quality treatment according to nationally recognized research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

"Our stroke program has a decade-long track record of delivering high quality and timely stroke care to our patients. We have embraced the resources and tools from the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative to elevate our patient care,” Ann Lucena, CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center, said in a statement.

“We are very proud to have earned this award because it confirms that we are meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes in stroke care,” She added.

Specifically, San Ramon Regional earned the award for meeting certain quality achievement measurements for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. Those measurements include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients, according to hospital staff.

The hospital also strives to set up stroke patients for success by educating them on managing their health and scheduling follow-up visits.

San Ramon Regional has also qualified for recognition on the Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll, receiving this designation for reducing the time it takes between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or TPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

“We are pleased to recognize San Ramon Regional Medical Center for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is currently the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Early treatment may greatly decrease the risk of long‐term disability so quick action is paramount when dealing with a stroke patient.

Residents can learn more about stroke care at San Ramon Regional online at www.sanramonmedctr.com/services/stroke-treatment.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.