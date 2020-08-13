San Ramon Regional Medical Center wins national recognition for stroke care procedures

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has been awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, in recognition of the hospital's exemplary stroke care practices.

Hospital officials say the award recognizes San Ramon Regional's commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the highest quality treatment according to nationally recognized research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

"Our stroke program has a decade-long track record of delivering high quality and timely stroke care to our patients. We have embraced the resources and tools from the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative to elevate our patient care,” Ann Lucena, CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center, said in a statement.

“We are very proud to have earned this award because it confirms that we are meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes in stroke care,” She added.

Specifically, San Ramon Regional earned the award for meeting certain quality achievement measurements for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. Those measurements include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients, according to hospital staff.