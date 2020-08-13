SRVUSD parent, corporate executive Priscilla Graft campaigning for Board of Education

From her perspective on the frontlines of district issues, Graft has broken down her campaign platform into two key issues which revolve around tackling the ongoing coronavirus crisis so kids can get back to the classroom, and rethinking the way the district funds its schools and programs.

"(SRVUSD residents) want to combine daily on-the-ground intel with an innovative mindset to make sure we’re providing the curriculum, the schedules, and the additional assistance that our students need and deserve. I bring relevant and valuable outside experience to the board, with the passion of a parent with kids in our schools," she added.

"As I listen to the parents, grandparents, teachers and students of our district, what they’re telling me is -- especially in unprecedented times like these -- they want new energy, fresh ideas, and better judgment to steer our school community up and out of today’s circumstances," Graft told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

Claiming to be the only Area 2 candidate with children who are currently enrolled in SRVUSD schools, Graft says she understands the reality of what it means to be involved with the district today and will prove to be a link between the board and the parents, teachers and students.

Active PTA member and corporate executive Priscilla Graft has officially thrown her hat into the ring to represent Area 2 on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, presenting herself as a fresh candidate with first-hand knowledge of what it's like to be a parent in the district.

"My approach to my school board seat will be driven by my experience in the trenches and a devotion to what is best for our kids. This will take great teachers who feel supported and appreciated by their community. It truly takes a village. And the board needs to look a lot more like the actual village," she said.

She is also an active member of the John Baldwin Elementary School PTA, an in-classroom volunteer and is a part of the John Baldwin PTA's Inclusion and Diversity Committee among other roles.

"The state formulas are not working for us, so that needs to be addressed. But we also need to do a better job of recognizing that we can't slough it all off on parents," she said. "There are dollars out there that we're not tapping into, and we need more creativity surrounding how we deliver our elective instruction to our kids."

Hinting at the district's looming budgetary woes with the district projected to see declining revenue as a result of declining enrollment over the next several years according to district officials, Graft believes that funding can best be acquired through facilitating corporate donations, sponsorship and more frequent corporate matching cadence for fundraising.

"The idea that PE (an outdoor activity) would be an elective under the current circumstances is unfortunate. This is exactly the time to be identifying activities and rethinking courses (PE, art, music, science, health) that could be conducted outdoors," she said.

In the interim, Graft stresses that remote learning must be the best it can be, saying that speech therapy and special learning needs must be prioritized for elementary-aged children.

Advocating for masks in schools and probes into increasing ventilation at schools, Graft said the district needs to be ready to reopen as soon as the "green light" is given by the state.

"The Board should be doing all it can to return all children safely to in-person learning," she said. "Not only is that the best way to educate our kids, but it's also essential to social and emotional development."

SRVUSD parent, corporate executive Priscilla Graft campaigning for Board of Education

Danville residents seeks to tackle coronavirus crisis, rethink funding sources