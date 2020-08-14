Scammer calls San Ramon PD, claiming to be police

The San Ramon Police Department has issued a warning that unidentified scammers have been "spoofing" the police department's phone number and attempting to scam residents into paying fake fines.

The scammer reportedly called multiple residents in San Ramon -- including a staff member at the SRPD Records Department who quickly recognized the scam -- using a method called spoofing where their number appeared to be coming from the SRPD.

Claiming to be a staff member on the SRPD, the caller told the person who answered the phone that a warrant had been issued for their arrest, but they could avoid jail time by paying a fine.

The caller asked for payment with either a bank card or gift card, however police say that none of the residents who answered the calls fell victim to the scam.

"Please remember that the San Ramon PD will NEVER call you and request payment for fines over the phone," SRPD Cpl. Leysy Pelayo said in a message to residents.