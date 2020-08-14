News

Tri-Valley Mayors' Summit going virtual later this month

Online panel set for Aug. 26

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 14, 2020, 2:27 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The mayors of Pleasanton, Dublin, Danville, Livermore and San Ramon will be gathering for an online panel to talk about the current challenges being faced by the Tri-Valley at noon Aug. 26.

Moderated by former state assemblywoman Catharine Baker, the summit represents the sole annual opportunity for business leaders, city staff and policymakers to hear from all five mayors in the Tri-Valley in a public discussion format.

"This summit will be like no other we have had," Baker said in a statement. "These five mayors have served our Tri-Valley during its greatest transformation, challenges and successes. We are going to get right to the heart of those experiences and what the mayors see for the Tri-Valley's future."

Scheduled to participate are mayors Jerry Thorne (Pleasanton), Karen Stepper (Danville), David Haubert (Dublin), John Marchand (Livermore) and Bill Clarkson (San Ramon).

The summit is also a collaborative effort between the chambers of commerce of each of the five communities; this year, it will be hosted by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and livestreamed by Amos Productions. The video will be available on the Pleasanton chamber website afterward.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The event is jointly sponsored by the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, Chevron and Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare, with participating sponsorships from Alameda County Fairgrounds, Amos Productions, Black Tie Transportation, John Muir Health and Hoge Fenton.

To register for the event, visit www.pleasanton.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tri-Valley Mayors' Summit going virtual later this month

Online panel set for Aug. 26

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 14, 2020, 2:27 pm

The mayors of Pleasanton, Dublin, Danville, Livermore and San Ramon will be gathering for an online panel to talk about the current challenges being faced by the Tri-Valley at noon Aug. 26.

Moderated by former state assemblywoman Catharine Baker, the summit represents the sole annual opportunity for business leaders, city staff and policymakers to hear from all five mayors in the Tri-Valley in a public discussion format.

"This summit will be like no other we have had," Baker said in a statement. "These five mayors have served our Tri-Valley during its greatest transformation, challenges and successes. We are going to get right to the heart of those experiences and what the mayors see for the Tri-Valley's future."

Scheduled to participate are mayors Jerry Thorne (Pleasanton), Karen Stepper (Danville), David Haubert (Dublin), John Marchand (Livermore) and Bill Clarkson (San Ramon).

The summit is also a collaborative effort between the chambers of commerce of each of the five communities; this year, it will be hosted by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and livestreamed by Amos Productions. The video will be available on the Pleasanton chamber website afterward.

The event is jointly sponsored by the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, Chevron and Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare, with participating sponsorships from Alameda County Fairgrounds, Amos Productions, Black Tie Transportation, John Muir Health and Hoge Fenton.

To register for the event, visit www.pleasanton.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.