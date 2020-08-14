Tri-Valley Mayors' Summit going virtual later this month

The mayors of Pleasanton, Dublin, Danville, Livermore and San Ramon will be gathering for an online panel to talk about the current challenges being faced by the Tri-Valley at noon Aug. 26.

Moderated by former state assemblywoman Catharine Baker, the summit represents the sole annual opportunity for business leaders, city staff and policymakers to hear from all five mayors in the Tri-Valley in a public discussion format.

"This summit will be like no other we have had," Baker said in a statement. "These five mayors have served our Tri-Valley during its greatest transformation, challenges and successes. We are going to get right to the heart of those experiences and what the mayors see for the Tri-Valley's future."

Scheduled to participate are mayors Jerry Thorne (Pleasanton), Karen Stepper (Danville), David Haubert (Dublin), John Marchand (Livermore) and Bill Clarkson (San Ramon).

The summit is also a collaborative effort between the chambers of commerce of each of the five communities; this year, it will be hosted by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and livestreamed by Amos Productions. The video will be available on the Pleasanton chamber website afterward.