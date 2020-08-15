Alameda County food bank partnering with Danville company to provide meal kits

The partnership has helped both organizations navigate changes that transformed their operations in a matter of weeks. The food bank plans for emergencies, but the pandemic followed by immediate economic collapse was a double whammy, Altfest said. Within 10 days of the March regional shelter-in-place order, calls to the food bank's emergency help line increased by 1,000%, he said. And, social distancing meant fewer volunteers could work to sort and assemble food boxes and bags for people in need.

The meal kits are boxes that contain a range of staples, such as pasta, juice, peanut butter or canned tuna, and canned vegetables, fruit and soup. The food bank distributes the boxes through its partners that include community food pantries, and at contactless drive-thru stations across Alameda County.

The meal kits were purchased with contributions from the community -- about 80% of the food bank's funding comes from individuals and corporate and foundation contributions, Altfest said.

The food bank has purchased 37,000 meal kits from Choicelunch as of the first week of August, according to Michael Altfest, director of community engagement and marketing at the food bank.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank, facing ongoing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown, is partnering with the Danville-based school lunch company Choicelunch to purchase meal kits that have added to the food bank's inventory and helped relieve some logistical challenges.

"The way this came on, nobody was prepared for the sheer intensity," he said. "All food banks are in a position we have never been in before."

He does not expect the need in the community to go away any time soon.

The need for food in the community continues to grow since the pandemic began. Final numbers for July are still pending, but Altfest says that to date, the food bank distributed 4.2 million pounds of food last month. In July 2019, they distributed about 2.7 million pounds.

"No one had ever done contactless distribution before," he said. "With these boxes, it's logistically very easy for people to drive up to a distribution center and pop the trunk, and for a volunteer to put the box in the car."

The food bank reached out to Choicelunch on May 29 and the company tapped their existing distributors for some of the items in the meal kits, and found other resources as needed. By the first week of June, they made their first delivery of 500 meal kits to the food bank, Cosbey said. Within about two weeks, they were producing 5,000 boxes a week, and were delivering twice a week to the food bank.

Meanwhile, Choicelunch, which had stopped its prepared lunch delivery to schools on March 17, had a warehouse, trucks, and staff who wanted to work, Choicelunch chief operating officer Keith Cosbey said.

Alameda County food bank partnering with Danville company to provide meal kits

Choicelunch shifts business model during pandemic