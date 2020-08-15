Red flag warning in effect starting overnight due to fire danger

Thunderstorms in the Bay Area forecast could bring lightning strikes overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for the region starting late Saturday.

The storms are expected to develop in the South Bay and Santa Cruz areas Saturday night, and then move northward, according to the weather service.

The red flag warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday for the region.

A heat wave that began Friday is expected to smother the Bay Area through at least Wednesday, with some locations seeing temperatures in the upper 90s and above 100.

A heat advisory is in place for the region. Those who are vulnerable are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and remain in air-conditioned rooms. Children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles, the weather service warns.