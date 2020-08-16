Businessman Allen Timmons campaigning for Danville Town Council on 'no-growth platform'

Campaigning on a self-described "no-growth platform," Timmons said he is concerned that the growth and urban sprawl seen in other Bay Area communities will spill out into Danville and detrimental change the town's character and further congest its surrounding roadways.

"Look at what's happening in other neighboring cities; uncontrolled growth with no thought to infrastructure, architecture, overcrowding and no regard to what its citizens want; crime; disrespect and lack of support for our police; racial tensions. I fear these things are heading our way if not already here," he added.

"I am running because I genuinely care about the citizens and town of Danville. I really want to save Danville's small-town way of life and culture. I really, really, really worry that if someone doesn't step in soon and preserve Danville's culture, it may be too late," Timmons told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

The president of Western Steel and Wire in San Francisco, Timmons has promoted himself as a passionate resident striving to give back to his community and serve as a conservative and constitutional voice in Danville.

"Most important, as a business owner in SF, I have no monetary, special interest ties to Danville -- I'm not a local realtor, lawyer, government employee, contractor, etc. What motivated me is my desire to give back to the community; I am still working but as a business owner, I can make time to help," Timmons added.

"I'm a businessman, not a government employee, never have been. Never served on a government committee which is a good thing -- I have no baggage. I can bring to the table, capitalistic business and leadership practices vs. bureaucratic waste," he said.

While he has no prior experience serving on a governing body or committee, Timmons says this is a good thing as it means he can come in with a fresh perspective focused on maximizing Danville's quality of life with a business mindset.

Timmons owns and operates Western Steel & Wire, a manufacturing company located in San Francisco for over 80 years, which he says highlights his status as a businessman, not a politician. He added that since he has no special interest ties in Danville, he would not be unduly influenced by local development groups.

Building off of his no growth platform, Timmons further highlighted transparency in government as a priority for his campaign, saying the people of Danville need to be made aware of the development and approval process for any proposed development, project or issue. He added that the people of Danville should ultimately be the ones to approve proposed projects and developments.

"I don't want Danville to end up looking like Oakland or Berkeley as well as take on its culture. I see the expansion and growth of San Ramon, Dublin and even the eastern part of Danville, and I really worry our culture may change," he said. "I look at the mega apartment complex off of Diablo and wonder: How did that ever get approved?"

