Thunderstorms fill skies in Tri-Valley, spark several wildfires

Rare Bay Area thunderstorms greeted the Tri-Valley overnight, rousing residents early in the morning on Sunday while also causing several wildfires and power outages in the area.

Firefighters knocked down a 50-acre vegetation fire that threatened a structure after breaking out around 5 a.m. Sunday on Arroyo Road in southern Livermore. Cal Fire reported the forward progress stopped around 7 a.m. but mop-up would be extensive due to a eucalyptus grove.

Regional fire crews were also battling a collection of fires in the Round Valley area in Morgan Territory near Mount Diablo State Park. Three to five separate wildland fires totaling 50 to 75 acres were ignited around 7 a.m.

PG&E reported two sizable power outages in Pleasanton (500 to 4,999 customers) as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, including one near southern Pleasanton Ridge and another around Sunol Boulevard including Oak Hills Shopping Center. There were also a couple of dozen smaller outages reported around the Tri-Valley.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory through Monday due to wildfires sparked by the thunderstorms.