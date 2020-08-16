Thunderstorms fill skies in Tri-Valley, spark several wildfires

Rare Bay Area thunderstorms greeted the Tri-Valley overnight, rousing residents early in the morning on Sunday while also causing several wildfires and power outages in the area.
Firefighters knocked down a 50-acre vegetation fire that threatened a structure after breaking out around 5 a.m. Sunday on Arroyo Road in southern Livermore. Cal Fire reported the forward progress stopped around 7 a.m. but mop-up would be extensive due to a eucalyptus grove.
Regional fire crews were also battling a collection of fires in the Round Valley area in Morgan Territory near Mount Diablo State Park. Three to five separate wildland fires totaling 50 to 75 acres were ignited around 7 a.m.
PG&E reported two sizable power outages in Pleasanton (500 to 4,999 customers) as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, including one near southern Pleasanton Ridge and another around Sunol Boulevard including Oak Hills Shopping Center. There were also a couple of dozen smaller outages reported around the Tri-Valley.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory through Monday due to wildfires sparked by the thunderstorms.
An excessive heat warning is in effect Sunday as temperatures around 100 degrees were again forecast in the Tri-Valley, following high heat on Saturday.
