Bay East foundation awards scholarships to Tri-Valley students

Recipients attending college this fall

by Emma Hall / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 17, 2020, 10:24 pm 0
The Bay East Association of Realtors Foundation awarded seven Tri-Valley students with $1,500 scholarships this summer.

Aisha Rajput from San Ramon will be attending UC Davis this Fall. She plans to major in biological sciences and wants to become a physician. (Photo courtesy of Bay East Association of Realtors).

Out of nearly 200 applicants, these students -- along with 17 others from throughout the East Bay -- were chosen based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, financial need and community involvement.

The Tri-Valley recipients, who are attending college this fall, are: Aisha Rajput (San Ramon) UC Davis; Christopher Gonzalez (Livermore), University of Pennsylvania; Derica Su (Pleasanton), UCLA; Ingrid Zhang (Dublin), UCLA; Paula Y. Leigh (Livermore), Pepperdine University; Sai Priyanka Iragavarpu (Livermore), UCLA; and Stefani L. Deines (Livermore), Cal State Chico.

All 24 award recipients reside in the East Bay, have a GPA of 3.50 or higher, and will be attending a university that accepts full credits for a bachelor's degree or higher.

Due to COVID-19, Bay East was unable to hold its scheduled celebratory lunch in; however, they stated that the organization was glad to showcase its students. On Bay East's Facebook page, photos and short descriptions of each award recipient can be found, including their future aspirations.

"We are so honored to be able to recognize all 24 of these incredible students for their hard work and accomplishments over the years," wrote Bay East on social media.

The Bay East Foundation, originally formed in 1978, aims to provide financial support for education and charitable needs in the East Bay. Funds that are raised by the program goes directly into the Bay East or affiliate members who are experiencing severe financial hardships.

According to Bay East's website, the foundation's goals are to support Bay East members in need, offer community scholarships and grants to students in Alameda and Contra Costa County, and to support community related charity organizations and education.

