Bay East foundation awards scholarships to Tri-Valley students

The Bay East Association of Realtors Foundation awarded seven Tri-Valley students with $1,500 scholarships this summer.

Out of nearly 200 applicants, these students -- along with 17 others from throughout the East Bay -- were chosen based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, financial need and community involvement.

The Tri-Valley recipients, who are attending college this fall, are: Aisha Rajput (San Ramon) UC Davis; Christopher Gonzalez (Livermore), University of Pennsylvania; Derica Su (Pleasanton), UCLA; Ingrid Zhang (Dublin), UCLA; Paula Y. Leigh (Livermore), Pepperdine University; Sai Priyanka Iragavarpu (Livermore), UCLA; and Stefani L. Deines (Livermore), Cal State Chico.

All 24 award recipients reside in the East Bay, have a GPA of 3.50 or higher, and will be attending a university that accepts full credits for a bachelor's degree or higher.

Due to COVID-19, Bay East was unable to hold its scheduled celebratory lunch in; however, they stated that the organization was glad to showcase its students. On Bay East's Facebook page, photos and short descriptions of each award recipient can be found, including their future aspirations.