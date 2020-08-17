San Ramon Planning Commission to give its final review of Crow Canyon Specific Plan update

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to consider endorsing the long-discussed Crow Canyon Specific Plan update after giving a final review Tuesday of the plan designed to economically reinvigorate the region.
A city-initiated plan to comprehensively update the policy document for the 134-acre Crow Canyon area in northwest San Ramon, the Crow Canyon Specific Plan update seeks to invigorate the mixed-use community that includes prosperous commercial, light industrial and even residential uses, according to city staff.
"The project consists of targeted updates to the CCSP intended to encourage investment and new development within the Plan Area through a coordinated program of public improvements and a clear pattern of land uses that provides property owners with a level of certainty regarding the future form and character of development," San Ramon's senior planner Cindy Yee, wrote in a staff report to the commission.
Development of the area is projected to take place over multiple years, and the plan is viewed as necessary in order to guide this development in as efficient and effective a manner as possible, according to Yee,
Located in northwest San Ramon, the 134 acre area is bounded by the Danville city limit line to the north, Interstate 680 to the east, Crow Canyon Road to the south and the San Ramon city limit line to the west.
If approved by the commission on Tuesday, the plan will be presented to the City Council for final deliberation during a future meeting -- city staff say the council will most likely continue review of the plan sometime in September.
The Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held remotely on video teleconferencing app Zoom starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 18).
Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's Zoom account using the webinar ID: 910 8766 4825, or on San Ramon's YouTube channel.
Residents can also listen in by calling 669-900-6833, 888-788-0099 (toll free) or 877-853-5247 (toll free).
Residents can have comments read into the record by emailing the commission at [email protected] prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include "Public Comment 8/18/2020" in the email's subject line as well as the commenter's name.
In other business
Commissioners are also set to nominate a new Planning Commission chair and vice chair to help govern the agency for the coming 12 months.
Prior to selecting new leadership, commissioners plan to set aside some time to recognize the leadership of current chair Gary Alpert, whose term at the helm is coming to a close on Tuesday.
