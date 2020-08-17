San Ramon Planning Commission to give its final review of Crow Canyon Specific Plan update

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to consider endorsing the long-discussed Crow Canyon Specific Plan update after giving a final review Tuesday of the plan designed to economically reinvigorate the region.

A city-initiated plan to comprehensively update the policy document for the 134-acre Crow Canyon area in northwest San Ramon, the Crow Canyon Specific Plan update seeks to invigorate the mixed-use community that includes prosperous commercial, light industrial and even residential uses, according to city staff.

"The project consists of targeted updates to the CCSP intended to encourage investment and new development within the Plan Area through a coordinated program of public improvements and a clear pattern of land uses that provides property owners with a level of certainty regarding the future form and character of development," San Ramon's senior planner Cindy Yee, wrote in a staff report to the commission.

Development of the area is projected to take place over multiple years, and the plan is viewed as necessary in order to guide this development in as efficient and effective a manner as possible, according to Yee,

Located in northwest San Ramon, the 134 acre area is bounded by the Danville city limit line to the north, Interstate 680 to the east, Crow Canyon Road to the south and the San Ramon city limit line to the west.