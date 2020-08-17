Wildfire cluster on northeast side of Mount Diablo grows to 1,100+ acres

The Deer Zone Fire complex as of Monday morning had burned 1,161 acres of vegetation on the northeast side of Mount Diablo in rural Contra Costa County and was zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations ordered late Sunday along Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory Roads remain in effect, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District reports.

Fire agencies are treating multiple brush fires in the area, believed to have been first ignited by lightning strikes early Sunday, as the Deer Zone complex fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury Sunday night. As of Monday morning no homes have been destroyed or damaged by fire, officials said.

The evacuations were ordered at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday after what firefighters said was a "change in behavior" of the fire. The evacuations cover residences along the length of Morgan Territory Road south to the Alameda County line and along Marsh Creek Road from Bragdon Way east to the Round Valley Regional Preserve parking lot, approximately six miles. Among these homes are those in the Clayton Palms mobile home community off of Marsh Creek Road about three miles southwest of Brentwood.