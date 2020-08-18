City of San Ramon offering recreation classes

Bee’s Knees includes language arts and phonic programs that are implemented through physical activities and practical fine motor development. Students must meet the age requirement as of Dec. 1, 2020. For San Ramon residents, classes cost $1,632, and for nonresident registration costs $2,040. The program is located at Dougherty Station Community Center from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Bee’s Knees Programs staff are trained to assist the inquisitive independent minds of young children in a supportive caring environment,” Bee’s Knees wrote in a statement. “Our curriculum integrates learning into children’s play, with both supported child directed and teacher guided activities.”

For Preschoolers, the Bee’s Knees preschool program is accepting registration for the first session, held on Aug 24. to Oct. 15.

If possible, classes might open registration for no less than two weeks from the start date. The program is currently accepting waitlists for all in-person programs starting in October through December.

“The health and safety of our community is our highest priority,” the city wrote in a statement. “The Parks and Community Services Department is adapting all of our offerings to follow state and county health department recommendations. Programs will be modified or adapted to meet the current guidelines and for the safety of our participants.”

Due to COVID-19, the opening of class registration is being monitored. The city asks that those interested keep their contact information up to date with the San Ramon Recreation Guide program.

All classes can be found on the city's catalog located on the Park and Community Services website .

Sessions for lap swimming will be held every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. for "San Ramon Residents All Swim Pass" holders, and every Friday at 2:30 p.m. to the public. Lap Swim registration will be available for participants 14 years and older. Masks must be worn at all times while out of the water.

For youth performing arts, classes include ballet, tap dance, jazz dance, youth symphony, ukulele, guitar and more. Each class is either in-person or has adopted a virtual format.

Fitness classes will include basketball, soccer, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and yoga. Depending on the course, age requirements can span for ages 5 to 8, 7 to 12, or 8 to 18. Specific age guidelines can be found on the Youth Fall Classes’

City of San Ramon offering recreation classes

Include preschool and elementary sessions, visual enrichment, fitness, lap swimming