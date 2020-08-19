County issues health advisory due to poor air quality from wildfire smoke

Poor air quality caused by wildfires throughout the Bay area have prompted officials from Contra Costa Health Services to issue a health alert, and residents have been advised to remain indoors with doors and windows closed.
According to county health officials, smoke from wildfires contains many air pollutants that are of concern for health such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide and ozone.
To avoid adverse health effects, county health officials have advised residents to avoid contact with the smoke whenever possible by minimizing any time spent outdoors, especially among sensitive groups such as older adults, pregnant women and people who have asthma, lung or heart disease.
"Exposure to smoky air can make anyone feel unwell, with coughing, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, shortness of breath, chest pain, headaches, stinging eyes or runny nose," CCHS officials said. "Healthy people who are exposed to smoky air for a few days to a few weeks are unlikely to experience long-term health impacts. But for some people, prolonged exposure to unhealthy air can have serious health effects."
The announcement comes after the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its Spare the Air alert through Sunday due to smoke that has spread throughout the region from wildfires sparked by lightning last weekend
According to the air district, the Livermore Valley, Peninsula and Santa Clara Valley are expected to see the heaviest impacts from the smoke pollution, but impacts will be apparent throughout the Bay Area.
For the most up-to-date air quality maps, residents can visit airnow.gov. More health information about wildfire smoke is available at cchealth.org/wildfire-smoke.
Situation improving with Deer Zone Fires near Mount Diablo
A major contributor to smoke in the Tri-Valley, firefighters in east-central Contra Costa have shown optimism that conditions in the Deer Zone wildfires on Mount Diablo may be improving.
Ignited by the rash of dry-lighting strikes that hit the region early Sunday morning, as of Tuesday the Deer Zone fires have burned nearly 1,500 acres on the northeast face of Mount Diablo, according to Bay City News Service.
"They're actually looking pretty good out there, better than other areas," Erica Bain, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, told Bay City News Service. Bain added that there was "minimal fire activity" overnight associated with the four blazes that make up the Deer Zone fires.
