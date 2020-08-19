County issues health advisory due to poor air quality from wildfire smoke

Poor air quality caused by wildfires throughout the Bay area have prompted officials from Contra Costa Health Services to issue a health alert, and residents have been advised to remain indoors with doors and windows closed.

According to county health officials, smoke from wildfires contains many air pollutants that are of concern for health such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide and ozone.

To avoid adverse health effects, county health officials have advised residents to avoid contact with the smoke whenever possible by minimizing any time spent outdoors, especially among sensitive groups such as older adults, pregnant women and people who have asthma, lung or heart disease.

"Exposure to smoky air can make anyone feel unwell, with coughing, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, shortness of breath, chest pain, headaches, stinging eyes or runny nose," CCHS officials said. "Healthy people who are exposed to smoky air for a few days to a few weeks are unlikely to experience long-term health impacts. But for some people, prolonged exposure to unhealthy air can have serious health effects."

The announcement comes after the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its Spare the Air alert through Sunday due to smoke that has spread throughout the region from wildfires sparked by lightning last weekend