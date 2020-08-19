News

Deputy Rocha laid to rest

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Aug 19, 2020, 5:19 pm

Family, friends and colleagues honored the life of Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha during a memorial service with COVID-19 restrictions in place on Aug. 4.

(Photo courtesy of ACSO)

Rocha, who worked for the department for nearly 25 years, died on July 23 at the age of 57 following a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. He was the first ACSO employee to die from the coronavirus.

Rocha was buried with full law enforcement honors, and Sheriff Gregory Ahern was on-hand at the service to present a U.S. flag to Rocha's wife, Maureen Ennor Rocha.

(Photo courtesy of ACSO)

