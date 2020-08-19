Firefighters knock down fire in Dublin hot tub store

Crews battled a commercial structure fire inside a hot tub store in Dublin late Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. inside Dublin Spa Center at a multi-tenant commercial lot on Dublin Boulevard. Alameda County Fire Department units, along with firefighters from other nearby agencies, responded to find the hot tub business with active flames and smoke, according to ACFD.

Firefighters gained entry to the building and knocked down the flames, stopping forward progress by noon and preventing the fire from spreading to neighboring units, according to ACFD.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears as if the flames first ignited inside the building, according to ACFD. The building was damaged. There were no injuries.

Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District units assisted ACFD in the response.