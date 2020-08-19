News

San Ramon: Mayor's Breakfast to feature new SRVUSD Superintendent Malloy

Online session hosted by Clarkson runs 9-10:15 a.m. Friday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Local education will take center stage during San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson's weekly breakfast series on Friday, when San Ramon Valley Unified School District's new Superintendent John Malloy joins in on the call.

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to hold his weekly Mayor's Breakfast series again on Friday. (File photo)

Set to be held virtually on video teleconferencing application Zoom, Malloy will be on hand alongside Clarkson and a collection of other local leaders, to introduce himself and answer resident submitted questions about the status of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

"San Ramon schools are now back in session and many of you have questions. Dr. Malloy will be joining us to introduce himself and take questions from the community," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Selected by the SRVUSD Board of Education to replace now-retired superintendent Rick Schmitt, Malloy previously served as the director of education (superintendent) at the Toronto District School Board in Ontario, Canada.

Accompanying Malloy at Friday's meeting will be SRVUSD Board Member Rachel Hurd, who will assist in answering school-related questions.

Additionally, Clarkson has invited Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph, who will take some time to review the local response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 976 7419 0214.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID, when prompted.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.