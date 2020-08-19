San Ramon: Mayor's Breakfast to feature new SRVUSD Superintendent Malloy

Local education will take center stage during San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson's weekly breakfast series on Friday, when San Ramon Valley Unified School District's new Superintendent John Malloy joins in on the call.

Set to be held virtually on video teleconferencing application Zoom, Malloy will be on hand alongside Clarkson and a collection of other local leaders, to introduce himself and answer resident submitted questions about the status of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

"San Ramon schools are now back in session and many of you have questions. Dr. Malloy will be joining us to introduce himself and take questions from the community," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Selected by the SRVUSD Board of Education to replace now-retired superintendent Rick Schmitt, Malloy previously served as the director of education (superintendent) at the Toronto District School Board in Ontario, Canada.

Accompanying Malloy at Friday's meeting will be SRVUSD Board Member Rachel Hurd, who will assist in answering school-related questions.