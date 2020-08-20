Arts

Danville: Robert Mac headlining virtual comedy night

Show to be held online on Aug. 29

by Emma Hall / Danville San Ramon

Comedian Liz Grant will be returning to Danville for her fourth season of "Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends" online on next Saturday (Aug. 29), headlining with Robert Mac.

Due to COVID-19, the show will be virtually accessible through Zoom.

The fourth season of "Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends" will be held on Aug 24, with headliner Robert Mac.

“Robert Mac joins the call to deliver his smart, brainy, dead-pan style of comedy,” the Town of Danville wrote in a statement. “Robert Mac is a grand prize winner of Comedy Central’s national stand-up competition and has appeared on 'Last Comic Standing,' Comedy Central, and more.”

Mac won several awards back in the early 2000s; in 2001 he was a finalist in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and won Comedy Central’s Laugh Riot in the same year. He has also performed with the likes of Adam Sandler, Larry the Cable Guy, Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho and Robin Williams. Most notably, his comedy special, Dry Bar, has over 10 million views.

Tony Sparks, an audience favorite for ad-libbing, will also be joining the Aug. 29 virtual comedy show as well. Being considered a legend in the comedy community for 18 years, he has captivated audiences at open mics at the Brainwash Laundromat and Café in San Francisco.

Grant will be opening and hosting the show, she has previously opened for comedians like Williams, Dana Carvey and George Lopez.

Showtime starts at 7:30 p.m. and the price of admission will be posted at $15. Tickets can be purchased online at the Village Theatre’s website

