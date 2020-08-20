Danville: Senior Commissioner Dave Fong launches campaign for Town Council

One of nine candidates running for three at-large positions on the Town Council on Nov. 3, Fong said fiscal responsibility is a hallmark of leadership in Danville as well as a key pillar of his campaign.

"Additionally, I have earned the confidence, endorsements and support from very distinguished and highly respected individuals who believe that I am one of the most qualified candidates to help build a stronger Danville and grow our town’s reputation as one of the most desired communities to live and raise a family," he added.

"My reason for running for a seat on the Danville Town Council is to devote my energy and focus to representing and serving our community, preserving the core areas of our successful heritage while securing our future," said Fong, who currently sits on the town's Senior Advisory Commission.

Further striving to offer residents a leader who is known for being a long-term and responsible thinker, Fong said he seeks to bring his level headed approach to managing town affairs while ensuring that each Danville resident maintains a high quality of life.

In his campaign to join the Danville Town Council, local commissioner and pharmacist Dave Fong has presented himself as a candidate very much in favor of the town's current direction, running on a platform to continue the town's prosperous projection.

"I will work smart on ways we can continue to invest and protect our very special downtown, its small-town culture, enrichment events and activities, and 43% of our (permanently preserved) open space for us and future generations to enjoy," Fong said.

Currently, he works as an executive for a small business digital telemedicine technology company, Nurx, which has enabled technology to provide greater access, affordability, and safety to consumers in need of health care across the U.S.

An accomplished senior executive business leader with more than 44 years of experience, Fong has helped manage Safeway and Longs Drug Stores, overseeing the business and profession of pharmacy for the respective companies.

Fong is well-known among civil servants in Danville after having served on a number of education and health committees, including most recently as a member on the Danville Senior Advisory Commission, and as a government-appointed member of the California State Board of Pharmacy.

Supporting schools is also a priority of Fong, who said he would advocate for supporting educators at all levels, particularly now with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic creating particularly difficult problems for local schools.

In a show of support for Danville PD, Fong said as a council member he would "continue to build on the strength of the partnership between Danville Police and the community to protect the safety of our children, families, small business, senior citizens, veterans and others by introducing and supporting programs and services."

Another key contributor to Danville being one of the greatest places to live, is its close relationship with its local police force which has resulted in Danville being recognized as the safest community in California.

"With a long history of balanced budgets with strong reserves while maintaining services and programs supporting our small business owners and community, I am hopeful that my years of financial oversight in business will contribute to the discussions with our town and city manager to 'stay the course' of continued balanced budgets and no debt," he said, further highlighting Danville's claim of having no unfunded liabilities.

Danville: Senior Commissioner Dave Fong launches campaign for Town Council

Pharmacy executive seeks to maintain Danville's high quality of life