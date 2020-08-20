News

Rep. DeSaulnier sets emergency town hall on USPS and voting in Contra Costa County

Event to stream live on Facebook on Monday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Amid reports of the United States Postal Service being cast into disarray due to federal defunding, Tri-Valley Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is hosting an emergency town hall meeting on Monday to bring residents up to date about the situation and how it may affect local voting.

Set to be streamed remotely on DeSaulnier's official Facebook page, the congressman will be onhand to talk about the USPS crisis alongside some local postal experts, and will provide an update on efforts that are being made to overcome it.

"This administration is attacking the postal service, one of the largest employers in the country, one of the largest employers of veterans and one of the most diverse sets of employees in the country," DeSaulnier (D-Concord) said in a video address posted on his various social media accounts. "He's attacking it, why? Because he wants to get re-elected, he wants to have power and he can't do it in my view based on his competence and his track record."

Residents can tune in to DeSaulnier's town hall on voting and the USPS on Monday (Aug. 24) at 3 p.m. online at www.facebook.com/RepMarkDeSaulnier.

RG White
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
RG White, another community
Registered user
2 hours ago
You need to tell the truth blue mail box has been removed not because of President Trump, it is because the blue box has been removed for years due to need to be replaced or unused. Stop lying to us like Nancy Pelosi.

You need to tell the truth blue mail box has been removed not because of President Trump, it is because the blue box has been removed for years due to need to be replaced or unused

