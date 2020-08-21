Golden State Killer apologizes to victims; sentenced to life in prison

Midway through the hearing, DeAngelo took off his white mask, gathered himself and addressed the court. Wearing a white shirt on top of an orange one, DeAngelo said, "I've listened to all your statements. Each one of them. And I am truly sorry to everyone I've hurt."

DeAngelo, 74, was sentenced to the maximum time allowed by law and will spend the rest of his life in prison. He was once a police officer and terrorized the state over 13 years in the 1970s and 1980s.

Joseph DeAngelo, probably better known as the Golden State Killer, was sentenced Friday in Sacramento to 12 life terms for the killings, rapes and other crimes committed in California, including some in the San Ramon Valley.

Prosecutors said DeAngelo's crime spree started in 1975 when he was a police officer with the Exeter Police Department and the crimes continued after he was fired from the Auburn Police Department in 1979.

The charges against DeAngelo included four cases of kidnap and robbery that involved rapes from Contra Costa County, including one in San Ramon in October 1978 and one in Danville in June 1979. The district attorney's office had to pursue kidnapping charges and not rape due to the statute of limitations for those crimes.

DeAngelo admitted to killing Claude Snelling in 1975 in Tulare County, Katie and Brian Maggiore in 1978 in Sacramento County, Debra Alexandria Manning in 1979 in Santa Barbara County, Robert Offerman in 1979 in Santa Barbara County, Cheri Domingo in 1981 in Santa Barbara County, Greg Sanchez in 1981 in Santa Barbara County, Charlene and Lyman Smith in 1980 in Ventura County, Keith and Patrice Harrington in 1980 in Orange County, Manuela Wittuhn in 1981 in Orange County and Janelle Cruz in 1986 in Orange County.

For the past three days, the victims described how DeAngelo's actions affected them. DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and 13 felony counts of kidnapping to commit robbery.

The scope of the case involved more than 1.3 million pages of discovery, and if charges were filed for all of the offenses the proceedings may have taken as many as 10 years. The decision allowed the victims and their families hear DeAngelo admit what he did.

Prosecutors decided to allow DeAngelo to plead guilty to some of the offenses and admit the uncharged ones in consultation with victims and their families.

DeAngelo killed his last victim in 1986. Prosecutors said that DeAngelo admitted to crimes against 87 individuals at 53 separate crime scenes. Charges were filed against him for offenses he perpetrated against 26 people and DeAngelo admitted to uncharged crimes against 61 more.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty to more than a dozen murders and more than a dozen kidnappings and other crimes. He was identified through investigative genetic genealogy in 2018, prosecutors in Contra Costa County said.

Golden State Killer apologizes to victims; sentenced to life in prison

Case included slew of murders, rapes throughout California, including San Ramon Valley