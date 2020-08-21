SCU Lightning Complex fires grow again overnight but moving away from Tri-Valley

"Continued high temperatures across the unit with warm and dry overnight conditions are expected for today," Cal Fire officials said of the SCU Lightning Complex. "Daytime humidity will be in the teens across the entire complex. Expect critical rates of spread when fuels, wind, and topography are in alignment and in increase in fire activity after 12 p.m."

Smoke and poor air quality has enveloped the Tri-Valley and most of the Bay Area as a result of the wildfires.

The SCU Lightning Complex includes fires raging in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Thousands of homes are threatened and evacuation orders and warnings are in effect, but most of those are outside of Alameda County.

The complex, which is a collection of 20 separate vegetation fires caused by lightning strikes last Sunday and Monday, rose to 229,968 acres with 10% containment as of 7 a.m. Friday -- compared to 137,475 acres with 5% containment the previous morning.

The SCU Lightning Complex wildfires burning south of Livermore and Pleasanton increased in size by more than 60% in the past 24 hours, but the growth has been heading south and east away from the Tri-Valley thus far, Cal Fire reported on Friday morning.

The Deer Zone on the northeastern side of Mount Diablo included fires at just under 3,300 acres and 70% containment, according to Cal Fire.

The Arroyo Fire was 90% contained at 190 acres, as of Friday morning. There were no specific data yet on the Kilkare, Mill Creek, Welch and Ohlone fires.

The Reservoir Fire within the Calaveras Zone nearly doubled to 51,619 acres with 10% containment between Thursday morning and Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire has been moving primarily east and south from Calaveras Reservoir away from Sunol in recent days.

The Calaveras Zone of fires within the complex includes six fires first ignited on Sunday morning near the Sunol Regional Wilderness and the Calaveras Reservoir in rural southern Alameda County, northern Santa Clara County and western Stanislaus County.

Many evacuation orders and warnings, as well as road closures, remain in effect across the complex area, but the only ones in Alameda County are all of Mines Road south of mile marker 10 to the county line as well as Frank Raines Park and Del Puerto Canyon Road in that area.

The SCU Lightning Complex had caused no fatalities but resulted in injuries of two first-responders and two civilians as of Friday morning. Five structures had been destroyed, and 20,020 other structures were under threat, according to Cal Fire.

The largest of the complex continues to be the Canyon Zone in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, which stood at 174,866 acres with no containment as of Friday morning (compared to 104,200 acres one day earlier).

For the most up-to-date air quality maps, residents can visit airnow.gov. More health information about wildfire smoke is available at cchealth.org/wildfire-smoke.

The East Bay Regional Park District on Wednesday moved to close all of its inland parks until further notice due to the fire conditions around the Bay Area. Some shoreline parks and all paved regional trails are not affected and remain open.

Contra Costa Health Services has issued a health alert and residents have been encouraged to remain indoors with doors and windows closed due to the air quality. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its Spare the Air alert through Sunday.

Statewide, there were nearly 12,000 lightning strikes and more than 560 new wildfires since Aug. 12. Most have been controlled but nearly two-dozen major incidents remain aflame across many jurisdictions, according to Berlant.

"The recent spike in wildfire activity is an important reminder for residents to take steps to prevent sparking a wildfire. Having an evacuation plan, a supply kit, and important paperwork will make it easier when it is time to GO. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire," he added.

"As we move into the weekend, fire danger remains elevated with a few holdover lightning ignitions still possible. A warming trend is likely. Gusty winds are expected in the Eastern Sierra today, elevating the fire danger," said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for Cal Fire.

And while firefighters across the region made progress overnight despite difficult conditions, the outlook headed into the weekend could be problematic.

SCU Lightning Complex fires grow again overnight but moving away from Tri-Valley

Cal Fire on alert for weekend as more thunderstorms in forecast