County supervisors hold off one week on effective date for sales tax measure

A proposed ballot measure for a half-cent sales tax to raise an estimated $81 million a year for Contra Costa County programs -- mostly social services -- was still waiting Friday for approval of a key bill in the State Legislature.

At a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to allow one more week, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, for approval of that bill, Senate Bill 1349. That approval has taken longer than expected for several reasons, but a consultant told the supervisors on Friday that it appears the bill, authored by Tri-Valley State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda), will become law sometime next week.

The Contra Costa sales tax measure, since assigned the official designation "Measure X," depends on passage of Glazer's SB 1349. The bill has been amended to include language providing relief to the county and several cities -- Concord, Danville, Lafayette, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Orinda -- for future similar tax measures. Without passage of SB 1349, Measure X cannot move forward.

And unless Gov. Gavin Newsom calls a special session, the current legislative session is scheduled to end Aug. 31.

County legal consultant James Gross told the supervisors Friday he expects Newsom will not stand in the bill's way, and that it's likely to be passed this coming week.