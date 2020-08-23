San Ramon's Kumar Nallusamy running for SRVUSD board District 3

Local volunteer, parent and education supporter Kumar Nallusamy has become the most recent candidate to throw their hat in the ring to represent District 3 on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, seeking to serve as an advocate for students and learning.
Campaigning on a platform to serve all district stakeholders, Nallusamy said his top priorities will be to increase "budget creativity," enhance students safety on campus, encourage transparency in the community, bring the best educational practices from across the nation to local schools and establish true collaboration with all stakeholders -- to him, that includes students, teachers, staff, parents, community and the governing board.
"I want to help kids as much (as) possible, the parents as well," Nallusamy told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "One gap I noticed was the board runs in the boardroom; only I want to collaborate with all stakeholders, including students, parents, teacher and staff community. They need to feel really connected with (their) board member because they need to listen to the public. He should represent what they are thinking."
Citing maintaining close bonds between district leadership and all levels of students, employees and other residents in the district as one of the pillars of his campaign, Nallusamy said reaching out and communicating with members of the community is paramount in effectively running the district.
He added that he would strive to increase residents' participation in board meetings and decisions.
"We want to bring (residents) to the school level, connect everybody and get their feedback, the more you connect with people the better," he said. "Without communicating, people do not even know what you are doing. That's something I am planning to change."
"They (are) a public elected; they need to listen to and be open to the public," he added. "I need to listen, that's how I make a decision on what the majority of you really want."
In addition to highlighting his dedication to open communication and transparency, Kumar is also a proponent for positive and creative thinking for crafting policies.
"Connecting with all of the community locally and trying to get everybody what their concerns are. I always ask one question: 'Anybody can bring in an idea, but ask yourself is it adding to students' value?" If the answer is Yes, then do it," he said. "I always answer very openly and honestly what I am going to do. I am the guy who always says 'anything possible.' Through positive thinking we can do great things for the community."
Also an advocate for healthy living among students, Nallusamy has a leadership position in the East Bay group Ideal Kids, which seeks to promote healthy active lifestyles among young people.
"We run a talent event. The goal is to double up a healthy generation when they are young," he said. "We also did a Zoom fitness program class for kids and teenagers, (and a yoga class)."
An active member of the SRVUSD parent community, Nallusamy has held multiple leadership positions including serving as president, vice president, parliamentarian, historian, school site council member and hospitality chair for his local parent-teacher association and other local community groups.
He also currently serves as alternate member on the city of San Ramon's Library Advisory Committee and holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in engagement, management and leadership.
"It is time to bring a new visionary leader to the school board," Nallusamy said. "Please elect me to join hands within our community and raise our students’ education to the highest level."
A resident of San Ramon, Nallusamy is seeking to represent SRVUSD's Trustee Area 3, which primarily encompasses the Dougherty Valley area in San Ramon.
Nallusamy's website is still under construction, but once completed residents can learn more about his campaign online at http://www.kumarforsrvusd.com/.
