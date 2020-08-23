San Ramon's Kumar Nallusamy running for SRVUSD board District 3

Citing maintaining close bonds between district leadership and all levels of students, employees and other residents in the district as one of the pillars of his campaign, Nallusamy said reaching out and communicating with members of the community is paramount in effectively running the district.

"I want to help kids as much (as) possible, the parents as well," Nallusamy told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "One gap I noticed was the board runs in the boardroom; only I want to collaborate with all stakeholders, including students, parents, teacher and staff community. They need to feel really connected with (their) board member because they need to listen to the public. He should represent what they are thinking."

Campaigning on a platform to serve all district stakeholders, Nallusamy said his top priorities will be to increase "budget creativity," enhance students safety on campus, encourage transparency in the community, bring the best educational practices from across the nation to local schools and establish true collaboration with all stakeholders -- to him, that includes students, teachers, staff, parents, community and the governing board.

Local volunteer, parent and education supporter Kumar Nallusamy has become the most recent candidate to throw their hat in the ring to represent District 3 on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, seeking to serve as an advocate for students and learning.

"It is time to bring a new visionary leader to the school board," Nallusamy said. "Please elect me to join hands within our community and raise our students’ education to the highest level."

He also currently serves as alternate member on the city of San Ramon's Library Advisory Committee and holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in engagement, management and leadership.

"We run a talent event. The goal is to double up a healthy generation when they are young," he said. "We also did a Zoom fitness program class for kids and teenagers, (and a yoga class)."

"Connecting with all of the community locally and trying to get everybody what their concerns are. I always ask one question: 'Anybody can bring in an idea, but ask yourself is it adding to students' value?" If the answer is Yes, then do it," he said. "I always answer very openly and honestly what I am going to do. I am the guy who always says 'anything possible.' Through positive thinking we can do great things for the community."

"They (are) a public elected; they need to listen to and be open to the public," he added. "I need to listen, that's how I make a decision on what the majority of you really want."

"We want to bring (residents) to the school level, connect everybody and get their feedback, the more you connect with people the better," he said. "Without communicating, people do not even know what you are doing. That's something I am planning to change."

San Ramon's Kumar Nallusamy running for SRVUSD board District 3

Vows to promote transparency and increase 'budget creativity'