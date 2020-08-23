Yakov Smirnoff's 'United We Laugh' being presented virtually via local theaters

Yakov Smirnoff, a Russian immigrant who loves being American and has become a legend in comedy sharing his experiences, is presenting a virtual special, "United We Laugh," that will be enjoyed via select venues across the country, with proceeds distributed proportionately.

Locally, the Firehouse Arts Center and the Bankhead Theater are offering tickets for the 75-minute online show at 6 p.m. next Saturday (Aug. 29). Tickets are $25 general admission or $50 for a pass that includes an additional link to live stream with Yakov backstage after the show. Go to www.firehousearts.org, or to support the Bankhead Theater, visit livermorearts.org.