Coroner IDs Dublin man killed after crashing into parked big-rig

Authorities have identified the 21-year-old man from Dublin who died after crashing his vehicle into a parked semi-truck in Oakland over the weekend.

Kamalpreet Singh Sahni was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

A 19-year-old woman and a 7-month-old baby girl -- both from Antioch -- who were in Sahni's vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, Oakland police Officer Johnna Watson told the Weekly on Monday afternoon.

The passengers' names were not released publicly, but supporters of Sahni's said on a GoFundMe page over the weekend that they were Sahni's baby daughter and the girl's mother.

The situation unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the Oakland Police Department was dispatched to a report of a crash involving a moving vehicle and a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of Frontage Road, according to Watson.