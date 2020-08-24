Driver dies in head-on crash on Crow Canyon Road

A Concord man was killed in a head-on collision on Crow Canyon Road just outside the San Ramon city limits on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol's Castro Valley office.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau identified the deceased driver as 36-year-old Liupua Talivaa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a carpenter in the Bay Area.

Talivaa was traveling at an unknown speed northbound on Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County toward San Ramon around 3 p.m. Saturday when he allowed his vehicle to cross the double-yellow lines and strike an oncoming vehicle head-on, according to CHP-Castro Valley.

The Concord man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries in the crash that occurred a couple hundred feet from the San Ramon city limits, according to the CHP.

Witnesses reported Talivaa had been driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic on the windy two-lane stretch of the county road, according to the CHP. Investigators believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.