News

Driver dies in head-on crash on Crow Canyon Road

CHP: Drugs or alcohol may have been factor as driver was weaving recklessly

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 24, 2020, 10:10 am 0
Updated: Mon, Aug 24, 2020, 12:14 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Concord man was killed in a head-on collision on Crow Canyon Road just outside the San Ramon city limits on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol's Castro Valley office.

CHP logo.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau identified the deceased driver as 36-year-old Liupua Talivaa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a carpenter in the Bay Area.

Talivaa was traveling at an unknown speed northbound on Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County toward San Ramon around 3 p.m. Saturday when he allowed his vehicle to cross the double-yellow lines and strike an oncoming vehicle head-on, according to CHP-Castro Valley.

The Concord man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries in the crash that occurred a couple hundred feet from the San Ramon city limits, according to the CHP.

Witnesses reported Talivaa had been driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic on the windy two-lane stretch of the county road, according to the CHP. Investigators believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The driver of the other vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Walnut Creek, was transported to a hospital with major injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to CHP-Castro Valley.

That stretch of Crow Canyon Road was closed for more than 2-1/2 hours Saturday afternoon for the crash investigation and cleanup.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Driver dies in head-on crash on Crow Canyon Road

CHP: Drugs or alcohol may have been factor as driver was weaving recklessly

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 24, 2020, 10:10 am
Updated: Mon, Aug 24, 2020, 12:14 pm

A Concord man was killed in a head-on collision on Crow Canyon Road just outside the San Ramon city limits on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol's Castro Valley office.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau identified the deceased driver as 36-year-old Liupua Talivaa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a carpenter in the Bay Area.

Talivaa was traveling at an unknown speed northbound on Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County toward San Ramon around 3 p.m. Saturday when he allowed his vehicle to cross the double-yellow lines and strike an oncoming vehicle head-on, according to CHP-Castro Valley.

The Concord man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries in the crash that occurred a couple hundred feet from the San Ramon city limits, according to the CHP.

Witnesses reported Talivaa had been driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic on the windy two-lane stretch of the county road, according to the CHP. Investigators believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Walnut Creek, was transported to a hospital with major injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to CHP-Castro Valley.

That stretch of Crow Canyon Road was closed for more than 2-1/2 hours Saturday afternoon for the crash investigation and cleanup.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.