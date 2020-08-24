San Ramon: Council to review proposed Russian School of Mathematics after appeal

Proposed to be located within an existing 3,800-square-foot tenant space located at Alcosta Professional Plaza (9260 Alcosta Blvd., Building C), the educational facility would consist of nine classrooms and accommodate up to 94 students in the K-12 grades at any given time between 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

"The concerns outlined in the descriptions of the appeal appear to be related to a dispute between property owners of Alcosta Professional Plaza and are not related to the subject application or the action taken by the Planning Commission," city associate planner Shinei Tsukamoto wrote in a staff report to the council.

City staff have disputed the claims made by the appellant and recommended that the council dismiss the claims and uphold the Planning Commission's original approval.

After the San Ramon Planning Commission approved the project on July 21, Constance Grant on behalf of Connie Kilarr of Constarr, LLC filed an appeal claiming that the applicant did not follow due process and that the property in question is actually owned by someone else.

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to debate an appeal filed by a local resident challenging the city's approval of the proposed Russian School of Mathematics, citing a failure to follow due process among other allegations.

* In a continuation of old business, the council will consider giving final approval to a report by San Ramon's Building and Safety Services Division and review the collection of abatement costs and unpaid fines conducted by the department.

* City officials also plan to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment -- which granted women the right to vote in the U.S. -- by presenting a proclamation to Carol Lopez-Lucey, who will be representing the Dublin/San Ramon Women’s Club.

* Mayor Bill Clarkson is also set to grant special recognition to the San Ramon Valley Islamic Center and the San Ramon American Muslim Community for exemplary efforts to provide COVID-19 assistance relief. According to city officials, the recognition will also declare the city's appreciation for the contributions American Muslims have given to the San Ramon community.

* In an effort to improve traffic and pedestrian safety throughout San Ramon, the council will consider authorizing a $367,950 agreement for bicycle detection systems at 20 intersections for safety improvements along Bollinger Canyon and Crow Canyon roads.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 8/25/2020” in the subject line.

The City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 925 3824 6139.

San Ramon: Council to review proposed Russian School of Mathematics after appeal

Bike detection systems, Islamic Center recognition, 19th Amendment centennial also on tap