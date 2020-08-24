News

San Ramon: Fifth prospective candidate does not qualify for City Council District 3 ballot

Sheridan unable to secure 20 valid signatures before filing deadline

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 24, 2020, 11:49 am
The San Ramon City Council District 3 election is set with four candidates after city officials confirmed Friday that a fifth prospective candidate who turned in nomination papers failed to qualify for the ballot.

Resident Thomas Sheridan turned in candidacy paperwork on the afternoon of deadline day -- Aug. 12 -- but the ensuing review of his materials revealed that he did not obtain 20 valid signatures from registered voters residing in District 3 as was required, according to San Ramon city clerk Christina Franco.

As a result, the District 3 ballot to decide the four-year council term has been confirmed with candidates Varun Kaushal, Reza Majlesi, Sameera Rajwade and Sridhar Verose.

Nov. 3 will be San Ramon's first election under district-based voting for City Council positions.

The District 3 seat primarily encompasses a large portion of the Dougherty Valley along Bollinger Canyon Road. Incumbent Councilman Phil O'Loane chose not to seek re-election.

